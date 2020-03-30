In 2010 I led the census effort to get everyone counted in Koochiching County. I knew it was important and I was assisted by folks from the U.S. Census Bureau, a representative of the city of International Falls and a fellow county commissioner.
I thought with the letters to the editor of all our local newspapers that we published and the public pronouncements from the Census Bureau and its door to door efforts that we did at least an adequate job and was I happy with our efforts.
Ten years later, the demographers felt that the evidence compiled since then showed that 2,170 residents of Kooch were missed or opted not to respond. So much for the 10-year old satisfaction.
So why is it important? Responding to the 2020 Census will directly impact the funding that Koochiching receives in federal funding for a variety of resources that we all use. It impacts our health care system, our schools, road maintenance, affordable housing, senior programs for the elderly, the re-redistricting that affects our congressional efforts in Washington, our first responder volunteers, libraries, community centers, a variety of non-profits and more.
You want to help with economic development? Companies that are considering expansion use the census when deciding where to bring their jobs.
According to the George Washington Institute for Public Policy, the estimated loss in funding per each person uncounted had a monetary value of $2,796 per year, multiply that over 10 years and Kooch lost an estimated $60 million in federal funding the past 10 years.
A disturbing, sobering figure.
Responding is easier than ever: you can complete the census questionnaire online, by phone or by mail.
Naturally, we have neighbors that feel their personal information will be shared by who knows who, but the Census Bureau is required by law to protect any personal information collected and keep it strictly confidential.
All Census staff take a lifetime oath to protect any personal information and if they violate the oath it comes with a penalty of up to $250,000 and/or up to five years in prison. Your responses can only be used to produce statistics, they cannot be shared or used against you by any government agency or court in any way.
In closing, responding to the 2020 Census is an easy, safe and an important way to provide resources for our communities, and there is a direct impact on every generation. Let’s do a better job that we did 10 years ago.
Hanson is a member of the Koochiching County Complete Count Committee for the 2020 Census, and former county commissioner.