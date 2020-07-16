Borderland — the larger International Falls and Koochiching County community — should be a great place to play, work and live.
People come from across the globe to experience our proximity to Canada, Minnesota’s only national park, and the abundant forests, rivers and area lakes. Some people visit and want to live here. And some people who were born here want to remain or return.
While they may find decent jobs here, or even bring their own, living here is made difficult when affordable housing cannot be found.
The Alexander Baker affordable housing project would certainly fill a need in this community.
The housing shortage has a wide reaching effect. Good quality affordable rental units, and homes for purchase, are difficult to find. And the range of need is wide, and includes many income levels, from someone homeless looking for a rental that will qualify for an assistance program; to middle income folks turning down jobs because there are few decent three-bedroom family apartments or homes to rent or purchase; to company CEOs moving here and unable to find a high-quality, high priced family home to purchase.
The AB project would help the “move-up” theory, which describes the natural progression of housing needs — from single, couple, family and to retirement — and thereby opening opportunities for others following them as their housing needs change.
There are few among us who do not have housing need stories.
It was my friend who was homeless after losing her job, and left living with her wonderful daughter while she diligently searched to locate a decent house or apartment to rent that qualified for her assistance program.
It was my company who lost what could have been a high-quality employee who would have added greatly to the tax base if she could have found an affordable middle-income family apartment or home to buy for she, her husband, and her two children. After several visits and calls about possibilities, she eventually declined our job offer.
And, after eventually finding another qualified candidate for the job, we nearly lost her, a single person just out of college, when she, too, had difficulty finding suitable housing, but settled for an apartment on the second floor of a private home — not her first choice of accommodations.
The challenge for this community is to meet the needs of a variety of people, allowing them to fill jobs that help keep this community’s economic engine running
Decent jobs and quality, affording housing of all kinds are integral to this community’s future success, To be able to offer another housing opportunity in a historic building that has stood strong over the years is an added benefit, and hopefully symbolic of the community’s perseverance.