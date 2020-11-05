The 2020 Minnesota firearms deer hunting season is approaching. About a half-million Minnesotans go deer hunting each fall and many of us wait in anticipation for the event all year.
If just for a couple of weekends, it affords us the opportunity to forget about our difficulties, stressors, and obligations to get outside and focus on the enjoyment that accompanies the hunt and the quality time spent with family and friends. As a pair of state lawmakers who deeply enjoy participating in this cherished part of our outdoor heritage – one from the suburbs and one from northern Minnesota – we wish you a safe and successful deer hunting season.
We also want to share how committed we are to ensuring hunting traditions can be passed on to future generations by ensuring our deer population remains healthy and sustainable. Unfortunately, chronic wasting disease , CWD, poses a grave threat to Minnesota’s cervid population. While still rare in the state overall, CWD’s prevalence is increasing – particularly in southeastern Minnesota – and we must take the threat seriously with an aggressive strategy of testing, monitoring, and management policies developed in real time.
In 2019, lawmakers worked together to pass a series of bipartisan solutions to help stop CWD from spreading. We enacted several fencing requirements at cervid farms, including high tensile fencing for repairs, redundant gates for entry areas, and a strict 45-day window to repair deficiencies. To help track an animal in case of escape, farmed cervid animals must carry distinct identification numbers.
Inspections of deer farms are now required annually to ensure fencing, identification, and other inventory requirements are met. If an animal less than 12 months old at a deer farm dies, it must be tested for CWD and, as part of a significant policy change, if CWD is detected at a deer farm, it must be depopulated within a reasonable time. To help ensure proper disposal, we delivered a $50,000 investment for the DNR to create an “adopt-a-dumpster” program for deer carcass disposal in CWD surveillance zones.
In 2021, the Legislature must enact an even stronger agenda as part of our comprehensive, proactive approach toward CWD, particularly regarding deer farms. If a farmed Cervidae escapes, the farm owner should be required to notify the DNR immediately. Further, hunters should be able to take an escaped deer without any payment or liability owed to the farmer, and after that, the carcass should be tested for CWD at the deer farmer’s expense. Next, we need to enhance the white-tailed identification requirement to include a phone number or address.
Finally, it’s time to prohibit all importation of cervid carcasses from outside the state of Minnesota, except for wrapped meat (the 2019 law prohibited hunter-harvested carcasses from being imported). To be clear, these are just a few of the baseline actions we are committed to enacting, and we will continue to work on other solutions to prevent CWD from spreading, including enhanced fencing requirements.
The multifaceted approach from our state government is important, but as hunters, we all have a role to play as well. Dispose of deer carcasses properly; a deceased deer can be a source of disease when left on a landscape. We encourage you to take advantage of the DNR’s voluntary sampling stations within surveillance areas with both self-service systems and appointments available with DNR staff. Also, be sure to follow the DNR’s movement restrictions in disease management zones.
CWD continues to threaten our wild deer population and a comprehensive response is required to prevent widespread transmission. Unstopped, CWD also poses an economic and environmental threat, potentially jeopardizing deer hunting that generates over $500 million in activity each year, as well as biodiversity. The adequacy of our government’s action – coupled with the commitment to taking responsible steps as individuals – will determine our ability to defeat it.
Editor’s note: This commentary was also signed by Minnesota Rep. Rick Hansen, a DFLer from South St. Paul, who chairs the House Environment and Natural Resources Finance Division. Ecklund, a DFLer from International Falls, represents District 3A covering Koochiching, Cook, and portions of St. Louis and Lake counties.