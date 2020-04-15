In the middle of the Covid19 pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau is working to get America counted. Here, in Koochiching County, that’s not going as well as hoped.
At last week’s meeting of the Koochiching County Complete Count Committee numbers of those who have responded in Koochiching are reported to be quite low according to Census Representative Peter Alexander of Chicago. People aren’t responding to the invitation to complete the census whether by paper, online, or via telephone.
The committee would like to express once again how important it is that everyone in Koochiching county be counted. Federal funding channeled to our area is dependent on the number of people who live here. Loss in population counted may result in loss of a representative for our region at the federal level at a time when we need representation for rural Minnesota. Federal funding for roads and other infrastructure, veterans, emergency response and the disabled is based on this count. By responding to the census you are helping your community.
One reason some people are not responding is because they may not have received a form with an ID number on it. Anyone with a post office box did not receive a census form because a post office box is not a physical address.
Census takers were going to be going door to door to collect the information from people with post office boxes, but that has been hindered by the pandemic. Door to door surveys may happen at some point but that can’t happen right now. However, there are options for everyone to respond to the census right now, today.
The Complete Count Committee is working on getting the word out to people as to how they may complete the census. The committee is putting together a mailing to everyone in Koochiching County with instructions for filling out the census survey online or via telephone. The cities of Big Falls, Ranier and Littlefork will be putting information out to citizens with the monthly water billing as well.
It is worth noting that income questions are not asked on the 2020 Census survey. They are very basic questions as to who and how many live at each address.
Here’s how to take the census online: www.2020census.gov. Click on Respond, Start Questionnaire. If you don’t have an ID number to fill in, click on the link just below the login button and you will be on your way to completing the survey.
You may also call 844-330-2020 and complete the census over the phone.
Please take literally a few minutes to be counted and encourage your friends, family and neighbors to do the same. Reach out and offer assistance to those who may not be able to complete the census on their own. Our future is worth it.