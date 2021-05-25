More than 280 newspapers serve the state of Minnesota.
Back in 2016, we were treated to a keynote speech by Vice President Walter Mondale at the annual Minnesota Newspaper Association conference in Bloomington. Walter Mondale’s political career includes serving as attorney general for the state of Minnesota, ambassador to Japan, a United States senator, and vice president of the United States.
Mondale has addressed the Minnesota Newspaper Association many times over the years, he said memorably in 1980 when “the world was going to hell and I needed someone to talk to about it.” He praised the publishers, editors, reporters and even the ad sales people in the room for “speaking up for the good sense in America” and recognized the vital role newspapers continue to have in communities across Minnesota.
He said he was troubled by the harsh rhetoric of today’s political figures. He spoke of a time when he could fight and debate with an opponent (Sen. Bob Dole) and still sit down afterward and do the nation’s business – when political debates were “good in spirit and didn’t divide the country.” He said he was also concerned about the growing financial influence in our elections and spoke of “billionaire caucuses.”
He said he doesn’t think today’s system is deserving of public trust. He challenged the newspaper journalists and leaders in the room to fight to restore the spirit of civility in America, and to find out who candidates are and what they believe before they get into office. He took time for questions and stayed after for photos. It was inspiring to be around someone who has been in that position of influence, leadership and humility.
Let’s take Mondale’s advice and fight for greater civility in government, at both the national and local levels. Mondale died Monday, April 19 at the age of 93. He was a former resident of North Oaks.
Reprinted with permission from Press Publications.