May 23, 2021
This old adventurer and his long-term sweetheart bride recently reflected on their own joint journey in this Planet Earth’s dance with its Boss Star. Stimulus may have been children’s events, COVID-19 easing, or maybe another golden walleye opener here north of Highway 2.
Past “Life Loops” look like this: 1944-1967 = Minnesota River Valley hometowns (23 years); 1967-1973 = Virginia Alleghany Highlands (5½); 1973-1977 = Minnesota Borderland (4½); 1977-1981 = Oregon Coast Range (3½); 1981-1991 = Idaho Treasure Valley (10½); 1991-1994 = Oregon Sauvie Island (3½); 1994-2018 = Idaho Snake River (23½); 2018-present = Minnesota Northland (3+). Bundled loops look like this: Minnesota 30½ years and counting; Virginia 5½ years; Oregon 7 years; Idaho 34 years.
That’s a lot of looping, years, people, and cultures from which to observe and draw lessons. Minnesota delivers home state upbringing values and long-term Northland ties into this senior camp. Virginia brought a great forest products career launch with a very good paper mill and great lasting historical lessons from our country’s colonial days up through Folk, Bluegrass, and Country Music roots. Oregon was moist and scenic splendor with few West Coast values of some duration.
Idaho provided great advanced adventure opportunity, Northland-type friendships still, half a lifetime with strong back and legs, and remained mostly an undiscovered modern frontier until recently. Along the way both children matured intelligently, developed their own positive values, and established families with solid careers. A number of strong career-related personal connections from the forest products industry have carried on for over 50 years supporting strong, warm, and lasting interpersonal relations to this day.
A good number of close hometowns’ classmate connections have endured for some 70 years. Outdoor and corporate adventures with smoke and fire from these loops have created fond adventure memories that help to carry on through old age when new adventures with a whiff of danger are no longer required nor desired.
Final loop will return to the 1854 pioneer family burial plot in a Minnesota River Valley hometown. Memorial monument will have names, dates, and “adventurer” label to mark ashes remaining after portions have been scattered; for him, toward all four North American oceans in that coming final adventure memory.
Until then, age will ultimately overcome these two old life-long sweetheart adventurers here in this fine city at the once-grand rapids of our dandy river, Mississippi, at the "Edge of the Wilderness" with northland’s own fine folks and historical culture for continued appreciation. Good reflections and loops together, indeed.
Nachbar was born and raised in the small Minnesota River Valley farming town of Jordan in 1944. University of Minnesota degrees in civil engineering preceded a career in forest products industry environmental affairs in North America. Dick and his long-term bride, sweetheart, and best friend Regi downsized and simplified as they relocated from Snake River, Idaho, to Grand Rapids, Minn., in 2018. They're now camped north of Highway 2 and near their lake cabin of more than 40 years.