June 8, 2021
Recent TV news flash followed by metro newspaper accounts announced closing of yet another small-town newspaper. This time it’s again well north of Highway 2, up there by our old friend Rainy River.
This old adventurer’s career in the forest products industry came into sharp focus when he and his young family joined old Boise Cascade Corporation at International Falls in 1973. A better part of five years then filled the Midwest regional environmental office in that town before moving on up the corporate ladder, so this same town has since become something like a “surrogate home town” for this camp.
Town’s newspaper reportedly began in 1903, later labeled as the “International Falls Daily Journal” for five days a week publication, dropping to twice weekly publication 107 years later. The “International Falls Journal” then began coming to our homes and offices just once weekly in 2020. Now, it appears imminent that our (surrogate) home town newspaper will come to its ending before this month comes to its own ending. It’s more media melancholy time, not unlike a papermill’s shutting down a paper machine or worse, a town losing its school to consolidation, or an old friend’s passing.
That 1884 hereditary Minnesota River Valley home town newspaper transitioned from local to “South Metro” some years ago. It still is heralded as the “Jordan Independent” even though its local independence may have been diminished, still bringing melancholy to this camp.
Electronic devices and so-called “social media” may be shoving our small home town papers aside in this modern age; however, those modern trendy trappings can’t replace genuine local face-to-face human networking that sharpens a community’s personality and slows the “dumbing down” influences that seem to occur so widely in our society nowadays. We lament this latest home town loss while we continue hoping to see brighter days for all small-town newspapers, the Borderland’s surrogate home town, and its precious river, Rainy.
Nachbar was born and raised in the small Minnesota River Valley farming town of Jordan in 1944. University of Minnesota degrees in civil engineering preceded a career in forest products industry environmental affairs in North America. Dick and his long-term bride, sweetheart, and best friend Regi downsized and simplified as they relocated from Snake River, Idaho, to Grand Rapids, Minn., in 2018. They’re now camped north of Highway 2 and near their lake cabin of more than 40 years.