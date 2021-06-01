May 30, 2021
It’s our last week in May, soon to be 80 years since Pearl Harbor and our entry into World War II. Memorial Day memories take center stage now even though past journal entries and reminiscences have already been often there in earlier times.
This old adventurer grew up in that Minnesota River Valley home town knowing some of those then-old boys back from “over there” during World War I—the one intended to end all war. Boy Scout meetings in those veterans’ meeting place still held 19th century hospital chairs with wheels and there were visible lingering health effects in those boys caused by poison gas over there in their trenches.
We counted down their annual “Last Man’s Club” gatherings with a special bottle of wine, along with those then-old boys from over there and their trenches. The next generation of younger vets from the next World War still marched sharply and fired crisp rifle salutes. They carried memories, among others, of Guadalcanal, B-17 gunnery, and Korean conflict for once local farm boys now adult citizens and local businessmen.
We grew up watching them grow old and then die in that same home town. As children we siblings helped our Army Air Corps father flag vets’ graves at local county cemeteries, attending with respect and awe those dedications in the home town cemeteries where Skinner Kip tooted Taps. We’ve been grown and gone for a long time now so we wonder if that old home town care and concern are still there as we hope and expect.
We remember, too, those of our own closer generation who have suffered as a result of Viet Nam, Iraq, and Afghanistan—over there or back home again, sometimes a classmate.
All of us likely have things from the past worth our forgetting; however, there are things and people that if forgotten bring on our own diminishment. Memorial Day is not the time to forget those things or those people.
