May 4, 2021
The most recent outdoor adventure for this old adventurer was last week’s turkey hunt, 200 miles south of Highway 2. Location was the St. Croix River Valley just east of the Twin Cities. More than 50 years have slipped by since this game of fooling (and being fooled by) Tom Turkey began in the state of Virginia.
Headquarters for this recent hunt was the wonderful and gracious subdivision home of a long-term friend, former college engineering roommate, company CEO, turkey guide and his delightful long-term bride; all the comforts of home with backyard hunting grounds. Despite many subdivisions in this metropolitan ecosystem, small farm remnants and broken woodlots appear adequate enough to support surprising numbers of these wild turkeys. So “Tomfoolery,” fooling around with turkeys, was game-on once again.
Small real estate parcels in this metro hunt dictate fixed position blinds and decoys. This old would-be tomfooler spent nearly 25 hours over the course of 2 ½ days in a blind; 18 turkey sightings occurred. When blind was at location A the birds were at location B, 300 yards away. When the blind was moved to location B, turkeys moved to location A. This would-be tomfooler with his four versions of a turkey calling device couldn’t fool them. Close gobbling toms in brush couldn’t be seen. Close sneaking hens weren’t fooled and chased their toms away from danger. A commercial pocket gopher trapper bumped away an incoming young gobbler.
It’s not always easy to hear turkeys talking there, given all the sounds of civilization—subdivision road traffic noises, airplanes, lawn mowers, chainsaws, barking dogs, human voices, freight trains, tractors and bird feeder song birds. There’s a lot to fool around with during this turkey hunt in the backyards of Metro Minnesota.
This metro adventure doesn’t hold all the ambiance and history of Virginia’s Alleghany Highlands with mountainside Dogwood and Red Bud blossoms this time of year; however, this metro adventure does contain the same “fool or be fooled” challenges in the hunt for wild turkey.
This time, three hunters bagged one gobbler, missed one gobbler, and got fooled even more than that. This grateful hunter is happy to be back in the Northland above Highway 2 after being fooled again in another chapter of this game called Tomfoolery.
Nachbar was born and raised in the small Minnesota River Valley farming town of Jordan in 1944. University of Minnesota degrees in civil engineering preceded a career in forest products industry environmental affairs in North America. Dick and his long-term bride, sweetheart, and best friend Regi downsized and simplified as they relocated from Snake River, Idaho, to Grand Rapids, Minn., in 2018. They’re now camped north of Highway 2 and near their lake cabin of more than 40 years.