June 14, 2021
That Idaho Avenue cabin on Big Bass Lake north of Highway 2 was honored with a short stopover visit by an old friend along with his bride from Idaho this past week. An afternoon and overnight stay are too short for old friends; however, for this old adventurer and his long-term bride this visit brought a welcome infusion of good Idaho memories spanning some 35 years—nearly half of their lifetimes.
Visitors Grant and Deborah are driving cross-country from Idaho’s Treasure Valley to Vermont for a family wedding. Highlighted stops along their way include North Dakota’s Badlands and Wisconsin’s Apostle Islands, in addition to Minnesota’s Northland.
Grant has been a large part of the Idaho Outfitters & Guides Association (IOGA) for decades. He’s had key roles in many Idaho land/water/wildlife management decisions. He and this former mountain sheep hunter once co-managed a project on Idaho’s “Bighorn Highway” designed to reduce Bighorn road kill fatalities, educate the public on wild mountain sheep management requirements, and foster cooperation among IOGA and Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation members.
Here, that project resulted in greater respect for, and appreciation of, those outfitters and guides who live and work in Idaho’s Salmon River country. Recollections of common-ground back country adventures passed too quickly but were clearly stimulating for both old timers. Ladies quickly got acquainted by sharing common background memories from medical professions. The novel and rustic outdoor camp shower first drew close interest, then appreciation, and finally praise from the visitors.
A Bass Lake walleye fish fry capped this wonderful visit before an early morning coffee departure for the next leg in the travelers’ cross-country adventure. They were here just a little too early to see Minnesota’s state flower, the Showy Lady Slipper, one of several dozen native orchids.
Tapping into one’s “Friends Fund” to recall good memories of past adventures in life is opening a treasure chest with ease and joy. There’s no resentment, deceit, or arrogance in that chest. Wide and deep, appreciation and gratitude aplenty, a welcome and neat “Idaho Infusion” once again as age and years between such pleasant infusions grow larger.