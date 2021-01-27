The new legislative session began on Jan. 5 and there are many pressing issues our state needs to address including balancing the state budget, responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, and helping small businesses and their workers recover from the pandemic.
This year I serve as chair of the Senate Capital Investment Committee. This committee is responsible for crafting legislation to allow the state to issue bonds to pay for important projects. Investing in roads, bridges, clean water infrastructure, education facilities, and other local infrastructure projects are critical to creating the foundation for Minnesota’s economic growth.
The bonding bill I helped secure in October provided funding for improvements at the International Falls Airport, funding for a new water treatment plant in Two Harbors, and money for campgrounds and trails at our local state parks. I am proud to have gotten funding for projects all over my district from International Falls to Proctor to Silver Bay and beyond.
In addition to the capital investment committee, this session I will serve on the Senate Tax, Rules, and Redistricting committees. On the tax committee, I will work to prevent taxes from being raised on middle-class families and ensure our local governments receive adequate aid funding. Our local governments have shouldered a lot during the pandemic and need proper support from our state.
On the Senate Rules Committee, I will be a voice in encouraging the Minnesota Senate to operate in an open and transparent manner. The pandemic has provided unique challenges to governing, but our government must always be accessible and accountable.
I am eager to serve as a member of the Senate Redistricting Committee. This opportunity only happens once a decade after the U.S. census. The committee oversees the redrawing of state and federal district boundaries, so they reflect changes in population. My goal is that all Minnesotans have fair representation in the state Legislature and Congress. As the sole Independent on the committee, I will work to make sure Minnesotans are prioritized over partisan interests.
Regardless of committee assignments, my priority is always supporting good paying northern Minnesota jobs. This past year has been especially difficult for our small businesses and their workers. We need a state budget that is fiscally sound and prioritizes those who have been hurt hardest by the pandemic.
We also need to give our schools the tools to safely reopen. Our students represent our future and the adverse effects of distance learning on our kid’s mental health and ability to learn are devastating. I am also working on improving the access and affordability of high-speed broadband in Northern Minnesota. Working and learning is especially challenging without reliable internet access.
A message I often hear today is that we in the Legislature need to do a better job of working together. The challenges we face now are too great for one party or one individual to fix. I have always tried reaching across the aisle, and this session will be no different. My main priority is always my constituents, and I will work with Republicans and Democrats to do what is best for the people I serve.
As always, if you have any questions or comments, please contact me at senate.mn/senatorbakkemail or call me at 651-296-8881.
Bakk represents Minnesota Senate District 3.