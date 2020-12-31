Because of COVID, I woke up for the first Christmas in four years without my family of 25 kids and grandkids from five different states getting together. For a moment, I felt sad when I saw on my iPad the image of President Donald Trump golfing at Mar-a-Lago with his wealthy friends delaying needed aid to those folks suffering from the COVID crisis claiming he wanted more money when his Administration already cut a bipartisan deal for less. What a phony narcissist. Good people believe him. In the end Trump gave in because the Republicans refused $2,000 per person which why his negotiators gave in originally.
In my anger, I thought of the Kurds Trump betrayed to Putin of Russia and Erdogan of Turkey after defeating ISIS causing over 10,000 Kurdish casualties. This betrayal caused Defense Secretary “Mad Dog” Mattis to resign. Brave Kurds at Christmas being murdered defending their Homeland. Why? Well Trump has a “Trump Tower” in Tukey. Also Trump’s former lawyer admitted when Trump got elected Trump falsely denied negotiating a Trump Tower in Russia with Putin having a free penthouse suite. Could Trump be betraying the Kurds and us to Putin just to build a “Moscow Trump Tower” in 2021?
Then I thought of all the traitorous criminals granted “Trump Pardons” convicted or who plead guilty conspiring with the Russians to interfere with our 2016 election.
I teared up thinking of our U.S. soldiers murdered in Afghanistan who Putin put a bounty on and their families suffering this Christmas. Trump called Putin a nice guy and never called out Putin as the murderer he is. Rumor has it Trump is considering pardoning Snowden the former NSA contractor who fled to Russia after stealing over a million national security documents.
I thought of Congressman Stauber who supported and condoned these traitorous acts joining the indicted Texas Attorney General’s lawsuit intended to destroy our constitutional democracy by throwing out over 5 million votes in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Georgia. Luckily, the Supreme Court unanimously denied this seditious attack on our Constitutional Republic. Also, a conservative law professor at George Washington University explained “Federal judges, including Trump appointees, have consistently ruled against the president’s challenges to the election. They have stated that the president has not submitted sufficient evidence to justify the type of sweeping relief that he has requested.”
I thought of so many acts of betrayal by Trump and Stauber to the very people of the United States who they swore an oath to serve and protect. I thought of the most recent cyber attack of our country by Russia and Putin which Trump denied. I was truly upset and angry.
I then thought of the Republicans plotting in January to not acknowledge the electors of fifty states confirming Joe Biden’s election as the next President of the United States. Would Stauber join those unprecedented, unconstitutional traitors?
Lastly, I thought of the Ukrainians fighting Russia because Putin invaded the Ukraine seizing Crimea. Our U.S. soldiers trained Ukrainians in 2014 as the Ukrainians fought and continue to fight the Russian invasion even though Trump delayed congressionally authorized armaments and aid. Trump’s extortion of the newly elected Ukrainian President Zelensky was cold and calculated.
Then my iPad informed me this week that Ukrainian President Zelensky said “ Joe Biden, it seems to me, knows the Ukraine better than the previous president.” As vice-president, “... he understands the Russians well, he understands the difference between Ukraine and Russia, and, it seems to me, he understands Ukrainian mentality. It will really help strengthen relations, help settle the war in Donbas and end the occupation of our territory. The United States can help.” As to Trump’s attempted extortion, President Zelensky said, “They roped us in, but I think we behaved with dignity suitable to a sovereign country.”
All of a sudden I remembered Joe Biden will be our president. A good and decent man who came from humble origins and doesn’t forget where he came from. The second Irish Catholic president who to paraphrase President Kennedy asked “... not what our country can do for you “ as Trump does, but “...what you can do for you country...” as Joe Biden believes we all must do.
I realized this Christmas, our republic survived. Once again we have the opportunity to behave with dignity suitable to a sovereign country to make a better nation for our children and grandchildren. This Christmas we must thank God for our constitutional republic so next Christmas we can all celebrate our efforts as Americans to make 2021 a truly Happy New Year.
Boyle, International Falls, serves as the Koochiching County DFL Party chair.