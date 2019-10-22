Isabelle and I had always dreamed of preserving one of Rainy Lake’s undeveloped islands, and finally one came up for sale. And we hurried out to look it over.
After mooring the boat, we followed a deer trail through towering pines all the way to the far shore. There, incredibly, a small cove lay under mounds of fetid garbage and a rusted out 1936 Dodge. It was a horrible mess, but we followed our dream and bought the island, mess and all.
Surprisingly, the restored cove proved to be an interesting place. If you were quiet, a deer might come down to drink or the resident otter might put on a show, and on warm evenings there was a hit of sweet gale in the air, and visitors began to linger there.
Then one morning a teacher sat alone for a long while, and later she sent this letter:
“I want to tell you and Isabelle what a blessing it was to visit the little cove. Burdens were lifted from me. And knowing that you will preserve that beautiful place is a great relief. If the world ever becomes too much for me, I know where I shall go to restore my soul.”
Inspired by her eloquent letter, we placed the following sign at the cove’s trailhead:
“Enter this wild wood and view the handiwork of God. May the towering pines and sweet solitude bring you peace.”
Now, decades later, the world has become increasingly hectic, but the little cove brings peace to those who sit alone on its ancient shore.
Finally, this note of gratitude: The little cove that we had rescued, now rescues us. The Good Lord has wondrous ways indeed.