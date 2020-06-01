To all Koochiching County Veterans, Thank you for your selfless service and sacrifice on behalf of your neighbors, community, and country.
As we work our way through this unusual time, we are also in the midst of a census year. The census is important on many levels from funding for county infrastructure to education and legislative representation. So, if folks in Koochiching County fail to respond to the census for whatever reason, we will feel the economic, financial, and political impacts for years to come - at least 10.
In view of this, it is of the utmost importance that all persons in the county be counted. It is especially disturbing that our honored and often underserved veterans may be the mostly likely to be undercounted or not complete the census.
Currently, the Federal Veterans Administration, VA, estimates our county veteran population at 1,060. The VA arrives at this number by counting the number of veterans receiving or requesting VA services and through actuarial “estimates.”
It is my firm belief that the number of veterans residing in the county significantly exceed this "estimate.” I believe this to be based on the number of veterans the county Veterans Service Office, CVSO, is currently serving and the number of vets I meet day in and day out. I also believe a “too” large portion of our veterans are reluctant to seek the services and benefits that they have earned through their service and may also be reluctant to respond to requests for what they feel is personal information in the U.S. Census.
Having said this, my sincere recommendation to all of you brother and sister veterans is to complete the 2020 Census for your household and, if it has been a few years or you have never been to the Koochiching County Veteran Services Office, call us today to set up an appointment to update your file and/or apply for the benefits you have earned: (218) 283-1179.
Additionally, if you have a loved one, family member or friend who is a veteran, please encourage them to do the census, but just as importantly, to contact us at the CVSO so that we can ensure they are receiving their earned benefits.
Once again, thank you for your service. Stay safe and be counted.