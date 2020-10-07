October is clipping along at a right rapid pace. The library staff hope your fall is settling into good routines and rhythms with time for working, playing and reading each day.
This fall it may be more difficult to establish those rhythms that allow all members of the family to learn and grow their best. So here are a few books with advice on establishing habits and routines to be your best. We also own the new book “Tiny Habits: the small changes that change everything,” by BJ Fogg that has been getting lots of buzz for making it easier to make changes in your life but it is currently checked out, so let us know if you’d like to borrow it and we will put your name on the request list for the book.
Dr. Wayne W. Dyer focuses on creating habits to match your desires and dreams for your life. Try either “Being in Balance: 9 principles for creating habits to match your desires,” or “Excuses Begone! How to change lifelong, self-defeating thinking habits.”
“How to Make Change Work for you,” by Scott Steinberg provides 10 ways to future-proff yourself, fearlessly innovate and succeed despite uncertainty. More interested in just mastering the habits of our everyday lives then try “Better Than Before by Gretchen Rubin,” who is also the author of “The Happiness Project,” which outlines her research and year spent having more fun.
Do you want to be more creative? Then try Twyla Tharp’s practical guide “The Creative Habit: Learn it and Use it for life.” Or the mammoth “Tools of Titans,” by Tim Ferriss for ‘the tactics, routines, and habits of billionaires, icons, and world-class performers.’
And finally, if you want to learn more about why we do what we do in both life and business then borrow “The Power of Habit,” by Charles Duhigg for great insight into transforming habits.
The library has a new Take and Make craft available for the month. The Arrowhead Library System provided us with Color Your Yard Tire Wildlife Feeder Take and Make Kits to distribute during the month of October! These kits, designed by April and Reggie Fountain of Fountain Art in Chisholm, include everything you will need to make a colorful piece of art that can be used year-round to feed birds and other wildlife. It is funded in part or in whole by a grant from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. Get one while they last.
Need something to do together as a family on cooler nights, borrow one of our jigsaw puzzles or games. We have “Sushi GO Party!” “Settlers of Catan,” “Carcassonne,” “Labyrinth,” or “Ice Cool” for a fun evening together as a family. We have games for young families such as “Count Your Chickens” or “Stack Up!” And we have classic games like “Masterpiece,” chess, checkers or decks of cards. And if you prefer your games large check out our collection of super-sized games like ‘mancala’, ‘connect-4’ or ‘jenga.’