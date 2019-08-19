The International Falls Bass Championship is gearing up and after that comes Labor Day and then it is back to school! The summer has flown by and as we stare down the barrel of another school year I took a look at some of the new books for kids and am always amazed at what is being published these days. There are so many gorgeous, wonderful, exciting, sweet and delightful books. It is hard to find time to read them all.
“Puddle” by Richard Jackson with illustrations by Chris Raschka is a delightful romp through the rain and puddledom. Have you ever thought what a puddle might think about?
Young Construction fans will enjoy “Builders & Breakers” by Steve Light with few words and active pictures. They will want to get outside and build.
A fantastic picture book that will make you remember your own days of camping with family and maybe make you want to create memories with your kids is “Camp Tiger” by Susan Choi and John Rocco. Or maybe “The Book in the Book in the Book” by Julien Baer and Simon Baily is more your vacation style as Thomas goes on vacation with his parents and finds a little book.
Two sweet, beautiful picture books for sharing one on one, maybe at bedtime, are “Music for Mister Moon” by Philip C. Stead and illustrated by Erin E. Stead and “Poetree” by Shauna LaVoy Reynolds and illustrated by Shahrzad Maydani. The first is about a young girl who loves playing the cello, just not in front of anyone else who after knocking the moon out of the sky in a fit of anger becomes friends with the moon. The second is a lovely tale of friendship around a tree and finding beauty and friends in unlikely places.
While we are looking at beautiful books be sure to check out “A Velocity of Being: Letters to a Young Reader” edited by Maria Popova and Claudia Bedrick. The books is comprised of 121 letters to young readers about how reading sculpted their character and destiny. Each letter is paired with a visual artist to bring the message to life. This is one of those books that are fun to dip in here and there and see what surprises you find.
Another great book to dip into, but in this case, daily, “Sing a Song of Seasons: A Nature Poem for Each Day of the Year” is illustrated by Frann Preston-Gannon and selected by Fiona Waters. Again filled with delightful pictures in both word and illustration.
I’ll end this week with some great non-fiction to make me excited about learning new things. “Perfectly Peculiar Plants” by Chris Thorogood is a walk through earth’s weirdest and wildest plants. The book includes information about the sundew, a carnivorous plant found in Voyageurs National Park and the Tilson Creek bog walk. Discover the world’s largest dinosaur in “Titanosaur” written by the scientists who led the dig, Dr. Jose Luis Carballido and Dr. Diego Pol.