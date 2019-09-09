Last week I talked about most of the September programs including Libratory on Wednesday afternoons from 3 to 4:30 p.m.; storytime on Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m.; as well as a autumnal painting class for teens and adults this coming Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10:30 a.m. to noon; Siama’s Congo Roots on Monday, Sept. 23, at 6:30 p.m.; and the monthly book sale from 5 to 7 p.m. that evening.
But that isn’t all that is happening this month.
On Thursday, Sept. 26, at 6:30 p.m., spend an hour with bestselling Minnesota author Allen Eskens. He is the recipient of the Barry Award, Minnesota Book Award, Rosebud Award (Left Coast Crime), and Silver Falchion Award and has been a finalist for the Edgar Award, Thriller Award, and Anthony Award.
His books have been translated into 26 languages and his novel, “The Life We Bury,” is in development for a feature film. Along with discussing his path to becoming a writer and his novels, Eskens will read an excerpt and include a Q&A session.
This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Then on Monday, Sept. 30, come check out the new recording studio from 5 to 7 p.m. Learn the basics of recording and imagine yourself creating a podcast about a subject you love, or recording yourself singing a song you wrote or love to sing to share with someone special.
Of course that is just the official programs, we also have a variety of activities, like puzzling, coloring, crafting and exploring science or math that are out and available anytime the library is open. And this month we encourage everyone to spend a few minutes creating a K’Nex building or vehicle.
And while the library has lots to do, we also encourage everyone to check out a book or magazine (or several) and spend time reading each and every day.
Maybe borrow an issue of Minnesota History magazine and learn about the homecroft movement of the 1910s in Duluth, the Smithsonian and their stories about sending man to the moon or be practical and borrow Countryside and Small Stock Journal for ideas about self-sufficiency.
Don’t know what you want to read? Then ask library staff for recommendations.
Families and others will enjoy a local history walk made possible by the Northland Foundation and the local Age to Age project. So some sunny fall afternoon or weekend, visit our website internationalfallslibrary.us/resources/history-walk/ for the audio files of the two walks and one car trip, then start a conversation with your kids or grandkids about the places you visited, the things you remember from your own childhood.
It is Patriot Day! Do something kind, loving and patriotic for someone. And maybe even more importantly talk with a child about the events of that day 18 years ago. They were not around to have memories about the day, they must rely on us to share memories, stories and facts of Sept. 11, 2001.