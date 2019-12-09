Hope your holiday plans are coming together and you are enjoying the festivities, the lights and can find time to reflect and appreciate the celebrations.
Books can be a great way to stop and breathe for a few minutes for both adults and children and there are lots of great holiday books to enjoy either as a family or alone in the quiet.
Families will enjoy the holiday classic “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” by Barbara Robinson for a extended seasonal read. It is just about 100 pages so could probably be read in the course of a week. But I think many families will have a hard time stopping at just 20 pages as they will laugh and groan and want to know what happens next to the mean Herdman kids.
Every family has their favorites and some of ours included “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” by Dr. Seuss, “Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas” by Russell and Lillian Hoban, “War Game” by Michael Foreman and “The Twenty-Four Days Before Christmas” by Madeleine L’Engle.
Some families read “Polar Express” by Chris VanAllsburg or “Max’s Christmas” by Rosemary Wells; “A Christmas Sonata” by Gary Paulsen or “The Christmas Blizzard” by Helen Ketteman.
And of course each year we had a handful of new titles so if you haven’t discovered your family’s favorite holiday reads, then check out the newest titles including “One Wild Christmas” by Nicholas Oldland, “Santa Bruce” by Ryan T. Higgins, “Little Babymouse and the Christmas Cupcakes” by Jennifer Holm, or “Fly Guy’s Ninja Christmas” by Tedd Arnold.
Looking for a light read this month to get or keep you in the mood to celebrate then try the new “We Met in December” by Rosie Curtis and move to London to follow dreams. Or borrow “The Christmas Sweater” by Glenn Beck for a touching story on the meaning of love. Pearl S. Buck’s “Once Upon A Christmas” has more than a dozen beautiful stories.
Many of your favorite authors have written holiday stories, often shorter novels or novellas with favorite characters. John Grisham’s classic “Skipping Christmas,” “Family Blessings” by Fern Michaels or Debbie Macomber’s “There’s Something About Christmas” are available to borrow. But whoever your favorite author is, let us see if they have written a holiday story.
Don’t let the weather keep you from Storytime on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 10:30 a.m. Featured will be stories, rhymes and more about “Stars.” Come join the ruckus and discover how fun libraries, reading and books can be for pre-readers. Then stay and enjoy time watching the kids play while the adults either play with their kids or maybe just maybe have an adult conversation.
Hosting the family gathering this year? Do you need a punch bowl, blender or maybe more practical like a stroller, high chair or crib? The library can help with its Library of Things collection. We have all of the above items for checkout along with lots of other things to help the community build, create, and do life together.