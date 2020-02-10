Whether you like celebrating Valentine’s Day, prefer Galentines Day, both or none, you definitely know that this week centers on relationships and celebrating the people in our lives who make them brighter. So here are books about relationships (although some of these relationships are what I’d want or recommend for anyone).
“The Queen of Hearts” by Kimmery Martin explores friendship through Zadie and Emma, both happily married doctors who question everything they thought they knew about one another when a former colleague returns to town.
Jojo Moyes successfully engaged readers with her series that began with “Me Before You.” She asks the question ‘what do you do when making the person you love happy also means breaking your own heart?’ In “After You” she asks ‘how do you move on after losing the person you loved.’ And finally in “Still Me” she asks ‘how do you reconcile a heart that lives in two places?’
Graeme Simsion wrote three books about Rosie, the woman Don Tillman, professor of genetics was not looking for as a wife in “The Rosie Project,” “The Rosie Effect” and last year’s “The Rosie Result.” Love doesn’t seem to follow the rules, appears when we least expect it and often causes us to reexamine our expectations. “The Plus One” by Sarah Archer begins with Kelly, robotics engineer deciding the only way to get through her sister’s wedding is to build her own boyfriend.
If we are looking for books about ‘lovable’ curmudgeons then be sure and include “A Man Called Ove” by Frederik Backman and “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine.” Both struggle with social skills and observing the niceties that society seems to demand.
And don’t forget the classics like “Wuthering Heights” by Emily Bronte or my favorite Jane Austen tale “Persuasion.” Family is at the center of “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn” by Betty Smith and family is so important to “Anne of Green Gables” by L.M. Montgomery and don’t forget “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott.
Try “Gone with the Wind” by Margaret Mitchell for an epic story about relationships. Not quite a classic yet, but in young adult literature pretty close to classic status is “The Fault in Our Stars” by John Green.
The first exhibit in the library lobby is by artist Nicole Leckner. Come enjoy the bright colors and fun swirls and patterns. Her art will grace our walls until the end of February, don’t miss it.
February is Black History Month and the library challenges you to learn something about an African American and share on our Facebook or Instagram post and be entered into a drawing for a copy of the movie “Harriet.” Please comment on or before Feb. 29.
The library will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17, in observance of Presidents’ Day. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 18. The library is open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 10 to 6; and Saturday, 10 to 3.