January is clipping right along, which means spring will be here before we know it, right? Well, even if that isn’t the case, I hope you are making plenty of time to read each and every day.
We want to help you and your family find plenty of great reading materials so check out any of these options for great rewards for reading. Read any book from this list to be entered into a monthly drawing, read 15 and be entered into a grand prize drawing. https://tinyurl.com/yzsf48aq will take you to our list of 100 great reads for 2020, some old, some new, some fiction, some non-fiction.
Children from conception to kindergarten can earn a free book every time they have been read to 100 days. Build a home library of books for your children as that is one of the strongest indicators of lifetime readers and successful students. Stop by the library for your free booklet to record days read, or register at http://internationalfallslibrary.readsquared.com/ to track days read and be notified when you have a book waiting for you.
The library wants to share with you learn all the amazing things your public library now has available for your learning and entertainment needs. Play our 2020 Book Bingo, available at https://www.internationalfallslibrary.us/2020/01/07/2020-a-new-year-new-you-book-bingo/ or in the library.
Do you have a 10- to 14-year-old who likes scary or creepy books? The new book “The Forgotten Girl” by India Hill Brown will be right up their alley. On a cold winter night, two girls sneak into the woods to play in the fresh fallen snow. Making a snow angel one of them uncovers a crumbling gravestone of a young girl. Soon strange things begin to happen, she has vivid nightmares, sees a shadow of a girl lurking in the dark and more. Can they figure out what is going on before something terrible happens?
Younger readers, especially boys just beginning to read chapter books will enjoy a new series by Kevin Lovegreen called ‘Lucky Luke’s Hunting Adventures.’ Try “Fishing Frenzy” or “Whitetaill Adventures” for great stories of spending time in the outdoors.
Picture book fans will look forward to reading “The Perfect Seat” by Minh Le and Gus Gordon or “The Little Snowplow Wishes for Snow” by Lora Koehler or “Please Don’t Eat Me” by Liz Climo or for the curious one with a million questions, “Just Because” by Mac Barnett.
For anyone who is curious and wants to know more about the world, juvenile non-fiction can’t be beat. There are some absolutely marvelous books to enjoy from “Firefighter’s Handbook” by Meghan McCarthy for the kid or adult who wants to know more about what it takes to be a firefighter.
Ever wonder about maps, who makes them, how they are made and more - borrow the stunning “Manhattan: Mapping the Story of an Island” by Jennifer Thermes. And animal loves will enjoy the latest ‘Scientists in the Field’ title “Saving the Tasmanian Devil” by Dorothy Hinshaw Patent.
The library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.