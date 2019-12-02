It is the last month of 2019 and time for celebrations to get underway. I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving and a delightful time at the Home for the Holidays parade. Stop in at the library and get your holiday books and movies.
Storytime is tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 5, at 10:30 a.m., and the topic will be “Cookies.” What kind of stories are about cookies? Come and find out and then stay to play. All young children and their caregivers are invited to attend the weekly storytime to learn how fun reading and libraries can be.
Pick up a “Random Acts of Kindness Christmas Calendar” or snowman with a suggestion for a single random act of kindness the next time you stop in the library. Make someone’s day a bit brighter with an unexpected kindness.
We can also help you complete your holiday gift giving with simple gifts to be made at the library. Each week in December we will supply the materials to make a gift for someone. Stop by the library and give yourself the chance to be creative and slow down for a few minutes and savor the opportunity to create for someone you love. Visit each week and end up with four gifts. Adult supervision is necessary for children to make these gifts.
Do your holiday plans include making a gingerbread house? If so, then be sure and borrow “Gingerbread Wonderland: 30 Magical Houses, Cookies and Bakes” by Mima Sinclair. Or try “A Year of Gingerbread Houses” by Kristine Samuell for some delightful ideas. And if you think a gingerbread house is too much trouble then maybe take a look at “Candy Aisle Crafts” by Jodi Levine for some fun projects with supermarket sweets.
New holiday stories are available from several well-known authors. Anne Perry just published “A Christmas Gathering” and Richard Paul Evans released “Noel Street.” Jennifer Chiaverini has gone back to her Elm Creek Quilts series for a holiday tale called “The Christmas Boutique” and Donna Andrews continues her Meg Langslow mysteries with “Owl Be Home for Christmas.” If these aren’t available they can be requested and plenty of others by these and other authors are available for checkout this holiday season.
Kids of all ages might enjoy “The Great Santa Stakeout” by Betsy Bird with illustrations by Dan Santat. Freddy is Santa’s number one fan, and he desperately wants a photo taken with Santa fresh out of the chimney. Can he outwit Santa and get the ultimate selfie?
A sweet bedtime read this time of year is “The Christmas Tree Who Loved Trains” by Annie Silvestro. This delightful story combines a boy and a tree who both love trains. And watch for the new “How to Hide a Lion at Christmas” by Helen Stephens, a sequel to the delightful “How to Hide a Lion” in which a little girl understands how much adults are afraid of lions so she has to keep hers hidden so they won’t make him go away.