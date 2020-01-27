Storytime for Thursday, Jan. 30, at 10:30 a.m., will explore hibernation, something which most adults are very familiar with and wish the kids were more familiar with. So if your kids are discovering cabin fever, storytime can help. Storytime is a weekly program of books, rhymes and more followed by about 30 minutes of free play. Get out of the house and into the library.
The cold is settling in and we sometimes wonder if spring will ever arrive. Come check out a book and escape into the warmth of books.
Richard Paul Evans’ new book “The Road Home” is a pilgrimage across America’s route 66. And Alexander McCall Smith’s series set in Botswana is very warm as Mma Ramotswe travels “To the Land of Long Lost Friends.”
Debbie Macomber books ooze warmth and “Window on the Bay” is no exception. A single mom adjusting to life with children off to college decides she has to embrace the unexpected or the life she dreamed of will pass her by.
“The Peacock Summer” by Hannah Richell will provide plenty of summery outdoor time on a country estate. The cover of “The Favorite Daughter” by Patti Callahan Henry drew me in with its cover of swimsuit clad women wading into a lake and splashing water. Set in a small South Carolina town, a family tries to discover the true meaning of home while dealing with their father’s Alzheimer’s.
I found “How Rory Thorne Destroyed the Multiverse” by K. Eason laugh out loud funny and laughing is a great way to warm up. The story is set primarily on a space station with medieval notions of kings and queens but the shenanigans and conniving are ageless. I definitely hope the author has more books planned for this world.
Dreaming of gardening warms me up and the new book “Gardentopia” byJan Johnsen provides ‘design basics for creating beautiful outdoor spaces.’ The colors, ideas and pictures make me believe at least for an hour or so that I am someplace warm.
Spending time in the kitchen also helps warm me up and “The Complete Vegan Air Fryer Cookbook” by Susan LaBorde and Elizabeth Hickman provides plenty of recipes to keep me warm and enjoying food. And this time of year we can use all the health boosts possible so check out “Fire Cider!” by Rosemary Gladstar and friends for ‘101 zesty recipes for health boosting remedies made with apple cider vinegar.’
The BookMyne app is back in App stores! BookMyne is a mobile app for accessing the library catalog - both physical and digital items (OverDrive and eBooksMN) are included. Patrons download the app, select their library and log in with their library card number and PIN. Once logged in, they can go to "My Account" to manage all their requests and checked out digital and physical items and see any fines. BookMyne is a very user friendly way for patrons to access the catalog and manage their account on their mobile devices.