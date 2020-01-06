Storytime returns tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 9, at 10:30 a.m., with stories and more about "Winter." Come discover the joys of winter and get out of the house for an hour or so as the library introduces our youngest community members to the fun to be had at the library, the delights of books and the joy of learning.
January is often viewed as a time for new beginnings, competing with September. Do you have a preference for a month (or time of year) that you try and start new things, make resolutions to improve your life or community? Whether you are trying to turn a new leaf or not, January is a great month to read. There are lots of hours of cold and darkness and reading is a great activity to discover new things or just curl up and hibernate.
I just finished J. Ryan Stradal’s first novel “Kitchens of the Great Midwest.” It is beautifully written and a delightful story of food and family.
New mysteries abound. Try Kate Saunders new title “Laetitia Rodd and the case of the Wandering Scholar” for a delightful tale of wandering the English countryside in 1851. Joshua Welland was an Oxford scholar who disappeared from his college and has been spotted on occasion around the British countryside, but can Mrs. Rodd find him for a wealthy business who wants to find his beloved brother before he dies.
Alexander McCall Smith has written a new “No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency” novel called “To the Land of Long Lost Friends.” Mma Ramotswe agrees to take on a case involving family relationships and is reminded how tricky a proposition they are, even for Botwana’s premier female detective.
Sherry Thomas has now published four titles in her “Lady Sherlock” series with the latest being “The Art of Theft.” Charlotte Holmes must help Mrs. Watson and an old friend recover secrets hidden behind a piece of priceless artwork. Infiltrate a glamorous Yuletide ball and recover the secrets before the painting is sold and the secrets exposed.
Thrillers can be a great way to warm up as they get the blood flowing from tension. Many often say they also can’t stop reading, which we think is a great thing. Try “The Other Mrs. Miller” by Allison Dickson or “Knife” by Jo Nesbo for on the edge of your seat excitement.
Join us on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 6:30 p.m., for Cookbook Club. Join us each month for a cookbook club. Stop by the library and look through the cookbook selected for the month, choose a recipe and we will make a copy for you. Try the recipe and bring the results to the Jan. 14 Cookbook Club. We will highlight a cooking or baking technique, then enjoy food together. The January cookbook is “The Prairie Homestead Cookbook: Simple Recipes for Heritage Cooking in Any Kitchen” by Jill Winger. The theme for January is breakfast, because who doesn’t like breakfast for dinner. We’ll even do the dishes!