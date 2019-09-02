The library is excited about the variety of programs coming in the next couple of months. Winter hours have begun. We will be open on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The rest of the week hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 to 8; and Thursday and Friday, 10 to 6.
September programming will include Great Decisions, the foreign policy discussion group. Anyone in junior high and above is welcome to attend the meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., to learn about Nationalism in Europe and how that impacts the United States. Come for a good discussion and refreshments.
Wednesday afternoons from 3 to 4:30 p.m., youth ages 6 through 12 are welcome to come and enjoy learning and discovering a variety of STEAM activities. Each week will focus on a different project varying from cooking to engineering to building.
Storytime meets on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. beginning Thursday, Sept. 12. Anyone with young children is welcome to bring their children for about 30 minutes of stories, rhymes and more about families. After storytime, the library provides a variety of early learning toys to encourage discovery and hands-on learning for another 30 minutes. Make Thursday mornings from 10:30 to 11:30 library time and help your kids discover how wonderful books, learning and reading can be.
Saturday, September 14, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, the library is pleased to present Autumn Landscape painting with 321 Art Studio. Adults and older teens of all art skill levels from beginner to advanced will enjoy spending time with other artists while learning to draw and paint from teaching artist Amy Lucas-Peroceski. Each participant will draw their landscape on an 11x14 canvas with the instructor and then paint their landscape with water-miscible oil paints in their choice of colors. This hour-and-a-half program is free with all supplies provided! This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Monday, Sept. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m., the Friends of the Library will hold their monthly sale. All sales by donation with proceeds benefiting the Friends support of library programming.
Then at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, the library with the Arrowhead Library System is pleased to present COMPAS Teaching Artists Siama’s Congo Roots, a free program being offered for all ages. When COMPAS Teaching Artist Siama Matuzungidi is joined by Dallas Johnson, their harmonies are inspiring, and their joy is contagious as they perform and inspire everyone to sing along.
Siama and Dallas tell stories of life in Africa and encourage everyone to use their imagination to transport them to DR Congo. This sunny and joyful performance will leave everyone feeling energized and happy.
This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund (ACHF) and by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the ACHF.