The days, months and years just keep clipping along at a very rapid rate. October is over half over, hunting season is just around the corner and that means Thanksgiving and Christmas aren’t far behind.
So how many books have you read so far this year? How many do you hope to read? The question that is harder to answer, is how many days have you read at least 15 minutes?
Being read to is one of the best ways to build brains and it is one of the best ways to keep brains functioning at optimal capacity throughout life. So start (or continue) the habit of reading something (books, magazines, the newspaper, e-books, audiobooks) each and every day.
And while digital reading isn’t the best for those learning to read as the brain can get confused as to what it is looking at, for everyone else digital reading is just fine. Take a look at our many digital options for providing you with reading material wherever you go.
Libby, the Overdrive app, provides e-books and audiobooks generally available one-two weeks after you request an item. Hoopla has immediate access to anything you find on the app, but the library limits you to eight items a month. RB Digital provides access to over 100 magazines, subscribe to any that strike your fancy.
International Falls Public Library isn’t just about reading though. We want everyone to discover the joys of lifelong learning. Is there a new hobby you’ve been interested in trying? A new skill you want to learn? A new recipe you want to try? Come borrow an Instant Pot, a sewing machine, a food dehydrator or a GoPro. Discover the wonders of cooking with a Wonderbag or blending your own smoothies. The library of Things also has a variety of visiting baby items like a stroller, pack-n-play and portable high chair and items to make your next party special with Karoake or cotton candy.
Stop in and see what is available and let us know what you might like to borrow.
Check out Linked In Learning, create an account with your library card and take a class on “Transforming Your Personal Brand,” “Content Marketing” or thousands of other business and technical and computer skills and courses. This is a great option to explore if you are looking to expand your education options or improve your resume with additional skills.
Don’t forget fun programming at the library including leather bracelets this Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Libratory each Wednesday afternoon from 3 to 4:30 p.m., and storytime each Thursday at 10:30 a.m. This week storytime will focus on nuts and squirrels.
Make an appointment to use the recording studio and start a podcast or record a song. Contact us about using a scanner to save your old photos as digital images. The library staff are here to help you learn, grow and discover new things about the world. Whatever you want to know, learn or discover, visit us today.