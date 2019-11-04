Dinosaurs will be present at storytime on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 10:30 a.m. Come and discover the wonders of those delightful creatures through stories, rhymes and more. Then stay and play with the early childhood toys designed to encourage early science, technology, engineering, art, and math skills.
Great Decisions will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. to learn about and discuss U.S. foreign policy relating to Mexico. The group discussion this month will be facilitated by Leanne and Bob Crompton. Anyone in junior high and up is welcome to come and join the discussion. Refreshments provided. Contact the library if you would like information about the topic ahead of time or if you have a group you’d like to include.
The library is excited to be offering LinkedIn Learning to our community. Anyone with a valid library card can access this incredible resource of business, software and creative video courses. Learn a new skill to your resume, learn how to make your small business thrive and more. Check out the amazing classes available free to everyone in the community.
As the weather cools and hunting season begins, make sure you are stocked up and ready to go with great reading, whatever your type or genre the library has plenty. Check out our graphic novels with manga, non-fiction including biographies and history, superheroes, and just good stories.
Laura Ruby, a faculty member at Hamline University’s MFA writing program, has a book titled “Thirteen Doorways, Wolves Behind Them All.” I haven’t read the book and with a title like that, not sure I want to. I do know it is set in an orphanage in Chicago in the Great Depression.
“Paper Son” is a Lydia Chin/Bill Smith novel by S. J. Rozan and takes on Chinese history in the Mississippi Delta. Lydia and Bill are detective partners in Chinatown NYC when Lydia learns a cousin she didn’t know she had is in jail in Clarksdale, Miss. Her mother insists she go down and free him. Intrigue ensues.
“The Healer’s Daughter” by Charlotte Hinger is set in an all-black community called Nicodemus, Kan. But the town isn’t what was promised or even advertised. There is no town, no water and no medicinal plants, but Bethany is determined to make herself and her community into something besides a failure.
Orson Scott Card has a new book in the world of “Ender’s Game.” “The Hive” is the second book of the Second Formic War which is the invasion of the aliens that led to victory in “Enger’s Game.”
And finally, I am reading a new Garth Nix book called “Angel Mage” and really enjoying his writing and a new Jack McDevitt book called “Octavia Gone,” another Alex Benedict novel of the far future and “Culture Code: The Secrets of Highly Successful Groups” by Daniel Coyle.
The library will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans’ Day. Attend a Veterans’ Day remembrance and thank a local veteran for their services.