Hope everyone is staying healthy in all ways during this very different and, in some ways, difficult time.
The library continues to remain committed to providing the community with as much access to materials as we can. Be sure and use your card to access digital items through RB Digital, Libby and Hoopla. Students may find a variety of useful digital tools on our website internationalfallslibrary.us including Braindfuse HelpNow!, Mango Languages (which is also an app), eLibraryMN and LinkedInLearning. Please give us a call or drop us an email if you are having issues with any of the digital resources and we will do our best to get you connected.
Don’t have a library card? We can help with that as well (actually, we are relying on the Arrowhead Library System to create cards) by visiting https://bit.ly/2Uefgv9 for an online application form. Arrowhead library system staff confirmed that they are usually able to create a card and get the number back to you in about an hour during the day. Once you have a card number you can create accounts to borrow digital materials as needed or wanted.
The library also continues to offer pickup service. Call, email or connect with us on LiveChat as found on our website and ask for materials to be pulled off the shelves, checked out to you and then you meet us at the parking lot doors and pick it up. We can also provide you with tax forms, and assist with printing if you need something printed.
New books are still coming in and being processed for circulation. If we have your name already on a list for new books by a certain author we are calling you to arrange a pickup time as books become available. But lots of books don’t have anyone waiting for them.
Here are two lists: the first is books that released early this year and are available for checkout if you contact us. The second list is titles that have been processed since we closed our doors to the public and don’t have anyone in International Falls waiting to read them (that we know of.)
In alphabetical order by author:
- "The Country Guesthouse," by Robyn Carr
- "No Bad Deed," by Heather Chavez
- "Penny for Your Secrets," by Anna Lee Huber
- "Meg & Jo by Virginia Kantra
- "The Missing American," by Kwei Quartey
- "Thin Ice by Paige Shelton and Eight Perfect Murders," by Peter Swanson
In alphabetical order by title:
- "A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder," by Holly Jackson
- "The Good Killer," by Harry Dolan
- "In Five Years," by Rebecca Serle
- "The Jerusalem Assassin," by Joel Rosenberg
- "The Other Mrs.," by Mary Kubica
- "What the Wind Knows," by Amy Harmon
- "Writers and Lovers," by Lily King
We’ll end today’s lists with three new non-fiction titles that may appeal, "Preventing Lyme and Other Tick-Borne Diseases," by Alexis Chesney; "A Bookshop in Berlin," by Francoise Frenkel; and "Love & Life," by Dr. Laura Schlessinger. Contact us to borrow any of these.