Wow! August is just flying by. Just one more week of summer reading. Next Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 3 to 7 p.m., join us at the library for ice cream, games, and Grandpa Magic at 6. Redeem your time read for free books by the end of the month.
This week I am presenting quite a mish mash of new titles.
“The Binding” by Bridget Collins is an international bestseller and originally published in England. The story begins with Emmett Farmer working in the fields when he receives a summons to begin an apprenticeship as a bookbinder – ‘a vocation that arouses fear, superstition and prejudice among their small community, but one neither he nor his parents can afford to refuse.’ Emmett has always been drawn to books even though they are forbidden and under the watchful eye of bookbinder Seredith he learns to handcraft elegant leather volumes that each capture something unique and extraordinary.
Frances Maynard has crafted a unique character in Elvira Carr who at 27 finds herself alone in the world after her mother has a stroke. She doesn’t have much experience in the world as her overbearing mother kept her at home after several unfortunate incidents. To help her navigate the often puzzling world she draws up “The Seven Rules of Elvira Carr” to take charge of herself and figure out what happened to her family.
Josh Malerman, the author of the popular “Bird Box” is back with an invitation into a world of secrets and horror in a tantalizing thriller called “Inspection.” The novel takes place deep in a forest far away from the rest of the world where two schools on either side of the forest each harbor a small group of students whose entire world is encompassed by the school but two students, one from each school find themselves asking questions and seeking answers.
Stan Jones has written a series of novels about a fictional Alaskan State Trooper named Nathan Active. Journey north and solve crimes in another land of snow and ice.
“Swimming for Sunlight” by Allie Larkin is a beautiful story about hope after loss and friendships spanning generations. The only thing important to Katie to keep from her divorce was custody of her fearful, faithful rescue dog, Bark. So she returns home to try and pick up the pieces and ends up helping her grandmother reconnect with old friends while dealing with her own anxiety.
I have read many of Alexander McCall Smith’s books and liked some series more than others. His newest, introduces Detective Varg, a member of the Swedish criminal justice system “Department of Sensitive Crimes,” dedicated to strange and difficult cases that other detectives can’t or won’t bother to handle.
The months of August and September feature art by Kat Ruelle and Kathie Fluke. Kathie’s floral watercolor paintings are colorful while Kat’s sculptural paintings of fish, owls and other subjects are intriguing. Come take a look and enjoy. We love the talent in our community.