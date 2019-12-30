Happy New Year! May your year be filled with gorgeous stories and plenty of reading time.
Join the 2020 reading challenge and read 15 books this coming year. Join our community-wide initiative and check out the book list we created. The list is available in hard copy in the library and can be found digitally on our website under “Reader’s Advisory” or on our Facebook page. Read a book from our list in any category, report on either our Facebook page or in the library that you’ve read the book and we will enter you in a monthly drawing. Read 15 books over the entire year and we will enter you in a grand prize drawing. Questions about our challenge, let us know on Facebook or stop by the library and we will help you find a great book to read.
Did you listen to books on tape or CD when you were a child? Did you know we still have books with a CD and we now have something called Wonderbooks in which the audio is included in the book? We used to use audiobooks with our young children while we fixed dinner. They always seemed to want someone to read aloud to them while dinner was being prepared. We could set them up on a cassette or CD player near us and have an audio version of the book read to them while they followed along in the book. Now a separate player isn’t needed; the book and audio version are all in one. Stop by the junior room to see what is available for checkout in Wonderbooks.
Calling all chefs or wanna be chefs! Join us each month for a cookbook club. Stop by the library and look through the cookbook selected for the month, choose a recipe and we will make a copy for you. Try the recipe and bring the results to the Jan. 14 cookbook club event, beginning at 6:30 p.m. We will highlight a cooking or baking technique then enjoy food together. The theme for January is breakfast because who doesn’t like breakfast for dinner. We’ll even do the dishes!
Stop into the library and see the many things to do while in the library, including jigsaw puzzles, games, crafts, science and math activities and more. Then take the January challenge. Do you know what to call groups of different animals? Check out our board and test your knowledge, challenge a friend or family member to see who can get more correct. Prepare for the month by borrowing a jigsaw puzzle, game or one of the other many things available to check out from our “Library of Things.” Don’t get filled with the winter blahs this year!
Friends of the Library book sale will be held Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. All sales are by donation with proceeds benefiting the Friends support of Library programming. Come find some great titles on a wide variety of topics for all ages.