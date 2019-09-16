School is back in session, the weather is getting cooler, and leaves are beginning to change so it is time to move from beach reading to cozy reading. Wherever you like to read, just read every day and if you have children at home read to them (and your grown children don’t mind if you send them articles and other information as you share that it made you think of them).
My TBR pile is growing these days. It seems we have gotten lots of books recently that I want to read. I just finished “The Island of Sea Women” by Lisa See which is historical fiction about a small Korean Island during and after Japanese and American occupations and the women who live and work there. It was a very powerful, well written novel, even as the subject became difficult. I may have to go back and read her other titles, I really enjoyed her writing.
I am currently reading the latest Gail Carriger, Book Four of her Custard Protocol series “Reticence,” a light, fluffy tale with tons of delightful language and playing with words. I have at home awaiting time to read “Women Talking” by Miriam Toews, “Red Moon” by Kim Stanley Robinson and “The Shores Beyond Time,” the final book in Kevin Emerson’s Chronicle of the Dark Star Trilogy.
And of course I usually have a non-fiction book I am slowly reading and that is currently “Invisible Women: Data Bias in a World Designed for Men” by Caroline Criado Perez.
If none of those appeal, I recommend When You Read This by Mary Adkins a moving story of lives well lived, loss, friendship and new beginnings. Titles with book or library in the title always catch my eye and “The Book of Dreams” by Nina George is a beautiful cover to boot and also deals with relationships, loss while seeking hope and patience.
The secrets of World War II continue to haunt the world and in “All the Flowers in Paris” by Sarah Jio moves between the past and present as Caroline and Celine seek to understand their pasts, their futures and the strength and resiliency of the human spirit. Author Jayne Ann Krentz writes her historical fiction under the pseudonym Amanda Quick and “Tightrope” is romantic suspense set in early 20th century England.
Continuing with suspense is “The Cornwalls are Gone” by James Patterson with Brendan DuBois about an army intelligence officer whose husband and daughter are kidnapped and she is given 48 hours to locate and liberate an unnamed captive before they are killed.
Lisa Jewell’s “Watching You” and Lisa Scottoline’s “Someone Knows” while very different novels are both about secrets, one kept for many years and one about a place where everyone has secrets and prying eyes are everywhere.
Today’s column ends with two foreign authors, well-known Jo Nesbo and “Knife,” a new Harry Hole novel and Jesse Blackadder with “In the Blink of an Eye,” which is just how fast life can change.