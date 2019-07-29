Have you taken a look at any of the graphic tales published in the last couple of years? The storytelling being done through words and still pictures is absolutely amazing. Here are some of the new and not so new tales that seem to me to vibrate with their desire to tell a story and tell it well. And not all of the books are fiction, some are factual.
“Green River Killer: A True Detective Story” by Jeff Jensen and Jonathan Case is the riveting tale of the detective charged with hunting the worst serial killer in United States history. He got to spend 188 days almost living with him and interviewing him all in preparation to ask him the ‘question that haunted him most.’ The author is the detective’s son and a journalist who was fascinated by his father’s story.
“Belonging: A German Reckons With History and Home” by Nora Krug is a beautiful account of her struggle to understand the historical and personal forces that shaped her life. “Grand Theft Horse” by G. Neri and illustrated by Corban Wilkin retells the story of Gail Ruffu, the first person in 150 years to be charged with Grand Theft Horse for stealing a thoroughbred on Christmas Eve in 2004.
Additional tales of history include Nick Bertozzi’s “Houdini: The Handcuff King” and “Lewis & Clark.” Both books brought to life these historical figures. “Anne Frank’s Diary: A Graphic Adaptation” adapted by Ari Folman and illustrated by David Polonsky captures the remarkable spirit of Anne and brings her to life once again.
“Economix: How Our Economy Works (and Doesn’t Work) by Michael Goodwin with illustrations by Dan E. Burr is a great way to comprehend economics and enjoy it. Learn the history of economic thought, the reality of economic practices and the differences between capitalism, socialism and communism.
“Economics in Wonderland” by Robert B. Reich is ‘a cartoon guide to a political world gone mad and mean.’ Reich is a former Secretary of Labor who creates a weekly online video aiming to explain the most vital issues of our day.
A number of novels have been adapted into graphic novels with stunning illustrations including “Frankenstein” by Junji Ito, the master of horror manga. The book also includes six tales of Oshikiri, a high school student living in a decaying mansion connected to a haunted parallel world.
Lee Harper’s “To Kill a Mockiingbird” has been adapted and illustrated by Fred Fordham. Lauri Halse’s “Speak” has been adapted by Emily Carrol and Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” has been adapted by Renee Nault.
There are some amazing titles downstairs in the junior room as well, including a delightful retelling of “Anne of Green Gables” adapted by Mariah Marsden, “Catstronauts” by Drew Brockington and the new slightly creepy “Dam Keeper” by Robert Kondo.
And if you enjoy making your own comics be sure to look at either “Adventures in Cartooning” by James Sturm or “Drawing Words & Writing Pictures” by Jessica Abel.