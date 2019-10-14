The middle of October has arrived and that means fall is well and truly underway. It is very enjoyable sitting under a blanket reading, add a cup of tea and maybe a fire and I can be happy for many hours.
I just finished a very well-done youth trilogy by Kevin Emerson called “Chronicle of the Dark Star.” The first book was “Last Day on Mars,” book 2 is called “The Oceans Between Stars” and book 3 is “The Shores Beyond Time.” A science fiction trilogy in which I don’t expect the ending is pretty good in my book.
The New York Times bestseller list for fiction has four newer titles on the list. The oldest title is “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens which still has a very healthy request list, but stop by or call and let us know if you’d like to be on the list as well.
The new titles in alphabetical order by author are “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood, “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates, “The Institute” by Stephen King and “Vince Flynn’s Lethal Agent” by Kyle Mills. All five titles are owned by the library, but all will need to be requested.
We didn’t do as well with the non-fiction titles, we only own two of the top five. Available for requests are “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell and “The United States of Trump” by Bill O’Reilly.
Crime seems to be paying for authors. Here are three popular true crime tales: “The Killer Across the Table” by John Douglas and Mark Olshaker, “American Predator” by Maureen Callahan and “Filthy Rich” by James Patterson.
Douglas is a legendary FBI criminal profiler and working with longtime collaborator Olshaker they take a look at four of the most disturbing killers he confronted. Callahan first heard about Israel Keyes in 2012 and was amazed how a killer of his magnitude could go undetected by law enforcement for more than a decade. Follow as Callahan uncovers the story behind how the FBI ultimately caught this cold blooded killer who left a path of monstrous, random crimes in his wake. Patterson back in 2016 wrote the ‘shocking true story of Jeffrey Epstein’ that has regained interest with his recent arrest and death.
And if you prefer your crime fictional, check out Stan Jones, a native of Alaska who has created a wonderful character in Alaskan state trooper Nathan Active. Nathan has appeared in five mysteries with the latest titled “Tundra Kill” in which a dog musher is killed by a snowmobile. Laura Lippman’s “Lady in the Lake” is set in 1960’s Baltimore as an aspiring reporter pursues the murder of a forgotten young woman. “Smoke Screen” by Iris Johansen is a high-stakes thriller with Eve Duncan travels to Africa at the plea of a reporter where all is not as it seems.
Friends of the Library book sale is tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All sales are by donation with proceeds benefiting the Friends support of library programming.