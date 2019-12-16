Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from the International Falls Public Library!
Storytime tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 19, at 10:30 a.m., will feature stories about “Christmas” with much merriment and play involved. Come listen to stories and rhymes followed by free play. This will be the last storytime of the year. Storytime will resume on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 10:30.
The holiday season can be very busy, stressful and filled with difficult days. Visit the library for an hour or two and settle in with a book, magazine or make a gift. Let the library be your calming space this holiday season. No stress, just relax and enjoy a relatively quiet space and breath deeply. Use reading as your stress reliever.
Several authors have quite a collection of novellas, a perfect length for the busy holiday season. Try Debbie Macomber, Donna VanLiere, Karen Kingsbury, Richard Paul Evans or Anne Perry. Each has half a dozen or more Christmas tales.
Of course there are also the classics that can be read every year, including “The Night Before Christmas” by Clement Moore, “The Polar Express” by Chris VanAllsburg, “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” by Dr. Seuss and “Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens.
Try “The Family Christmas Treasury: Tales of Anticipation, Celebration and Joy,” for an entire collection of beloved Christmas stories with many favorite characters.
And don’t forget audiobooks. If you find yourself feeling too tired to read at the end of the day, borrow one of these for a soothing, holiday pick-me-up. “The Christmas Mouse” and “No Holly for Miss Quinn” by Miss Read, John Grisham’s “Skipping Christmas,” “A Charles Dickens Christmas” by the Colonial Radio Theater with four Dickens Christmas stories or “Favorite Stories of Christmas Past” for 10 classic Christmas stories.
We also have four Richard Paul Evans Christmas novellas including “Mistletoe Promise,” “Mistletoe Inn,” “Finding Noel” and “Christmas List.”
Both Libby (Overdrive) and Hoopla, our digital services offer holiday titles as well. Try Hoopla for “Christmas with the Sheriff” by Victoria James or Jenny Colgan’s “Christmas at Rosie Hopkins’ Sweetshop.” If you prefer your Christmas with a bit of mystery try “The Peppermint Peril” by Joy Avon or “Owl Be Home for Christmas” by Donna Andrews on audiobook through Hoopla. Hoopla also recommends “Tangled Up in Tinsel” by Tonya Kappes or Marian Babson’s “The Twelve Deaths of Christmas” as eBooks.
Available from Libby is “The Christmas Scorpion,” a Lee Child Jack Reacher story, and David Baldacci’s “The Christmas Train.” Charles Dicken’s “A Christmas Carol” is available as both audiobook and eBook from Libby as well as a Joanne Fluke Christmas Bundle with “Sugar Cookie Murder,” “Candy Cane Murder,” “Plum Pudding Murder” and “Gingerbread Cookie Murder.”
The library will close at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24, and re-open on Thursday, Dec. 26, at 10 a.m. The library will close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, and re-open on Thursday, Jan. 2, at 10 a.m. Otherwise regular hours will be in effect – Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 10 to 6; and Saturday, 10 to 3.