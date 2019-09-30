October has arrived and the library isn’t ready; it seems to have crept up on us. We are still getting ready, but as they say, time just keeps marching along so here we go.
Storytime continues each Thursday morning in October at 10:30 a.m. with stories about cats, fire prevention, pirates, nuts and pumpkins. All young children and their caregivers are welcome at the library to enjoy about 30 minutes of stories, rhymes and more followed by about 30 minutes of free play.
Great Decisions, the local foreign policy discussion group, will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. to discuss Refugees and Global Migration. Anyone in junior high and up is welcome to attend to learn, share and discuss this important topic.
Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., anyone ages 12 and up who enjoys drawing comics or wants to learn more about creating comic characters can attend a free workshop sponsored by the Arrowhead Library System and made possible with funds from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Libratory, the Wednesday afterschool program full of shenanigans, continues through October each Wednesday afternoon from 3 to 4:30 p.m. School age children are welcome to come and participate in the fun and learning. Call or message the library with questions.
If you can’t find the book you want, check the digital resources available on your phone or tablet. Many items are available in multiple formats. We buy hardcover books, digital ebooks, CD books, digital audiobooks, and sometimes large print editions for the same title. Don’t forget that all school age children attending Falls Elementary or Falls High can use their student card to access ebooks and digital audiobooks with Libby and Hoopla and digital magazines with RB Digital. Call the public library for their school card number or ask at the school library and begin borrowing books to listen and read on tablets and phones.
Audiobooks are a great way to make the miles go fast when you travel, so before you head out on a trip stock up on plenty of listening and you will be back home before you know it. There are lots of great audiobooks for family listening as well. Build shared experiences by listening to the same story and talking about it, building relationships around common experiences and knowledge.
October the library will be encouraging everyone to think about their history and consider collecting stories either in print or verbally (a great chance to come and use the new recording studio space). Pictures can be an important part of family history and getting pictures scanned and available digitally can make it easier to share and tell stories. The library will have a scanner available at the library Oct. 14-22 if you would like to bring in a few photos to be scanned and saved to a thumb drive. We will have thumb drives available for sale for $5 or bring your own. Contact the library for times available during that week to scan photos.