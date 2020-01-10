Question: I have a question regarding the auxiliary headlights on a truck with a plow. Are they a requirement? I purchased a plow for my truck recently and the lights that came with are not nearly as bright as the stock lights on my truck. My stock headlights actually work perfectly fine over the top of the plow without any glare back at me. Are the auxiliary headlights I always see on plow trucks actually something that are required to be there or can I take them off since my stock truck lights work better?
Answer: Most pickup plow trucks that I see on the road have lights that are attached to the plow and are used in lieu of the original headlights.
You can remove the headlights on a plow as long as they don’t block or interfere with your stock headlights while traveling on a public road.
If you are going to use your snowplow headlights, they will need to be aimed in a manner to where they are not blinding to other drivers when on a public roadway.
As far as snow plow vehicles with roof mounted flashing amber lights, Minnesota law says that any service vehicle may be equipped with a flashing amber lamp of a type approved by the commissioner of public safety.
A service vehicle shall not display a lighted flashing lamp when traveling upon the highway or at any other time except at the scene of a disabled vehicle or while engaged in snow removal or road maintenance.
Remember that other traffic on the main roadway will have the right of way, so be sure to pay attention and use due care when plowing snow.
