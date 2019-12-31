Question: Can a person get a ticket for driving too slow?
Answer: Yes they can. Minnesota State Statute says that no person shall drive a motor vehicle at such a slow speed as to impede or block the normal and reasonable movement of traffic except when reduced speed is necessary for safe operation or in compliance with law or except when the vehicle is temporarily unable to maintain a greater speed due to a combination of the weight of the vehicle and the grade of the highway.
Freeways in Minnesota have an actual posted minimum speed limit. A driver must use due care in operating a vehicle, so there are times when traveling under that limit would be legal and encouraged because of weather conditions (snow, ice, fog, etc.) and actual or potential hazards on the highway.
Remember the Slow Poke Law that says when practicable, drivers need to move out of the left lane in order to allow vehicles to pass. So make it a habit to stay in the right lane when you have two lanes in the same direction.
If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send your questions to Sgt. Neil Dickenson, Minnesota State Patrol, 1131 Mesaba Ave., Duluth, MN 55811. (Or reach at Neil.Dickenson@state.mn.us).