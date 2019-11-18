The cold seems to have arrived. It is time to do our annual reminder that media (DVDs and audiobooks) should not be put in the outside drop when the temperatures are going to be below zero. The plastic gets very brittle and breaks very easily, including shattering when heavy books land on them. Please return these items inside the library (and if you can’t get in when we are open, please call and we can change the due dates to give you additional time).
I have definitely been in the curl up with a good book, cup of tea, blankets and cats mood. I don’t think I was quite ready for the cold.
I just finished “Octavia Gone” by one of my favorite science fiction authors, Jack McDevitt. I then read “Minus” by Lisa Naffziger, a graphic novel about a protected, homeschooled girl heading off to college when gunfire erupts and her father disappears. This is definitely not for those whose kids are either getting ready or have just headed off to college.
Joe Wilkins grew up in eastern Montana and his first novel, “Fall Back Down When I Die,” is a ‘haunting and unforgettable tale of sacrificial love’ as Wendell and Rowdy try and forge an existence together among the wilds of Montana as the first legal wolf hunt in more than 30 years leads to murder and a desperate chase.
I finally got my hands on the newest Lorna Landvik, “Chronicles of a Radical Hag,” and laughed and cried throughout. It is funny, irreverent and poignant, often in the same sentence. Susan McGrath, editor of the Granite Creek Gazette uses past columns and reader responses of Haze Evans is hopefully only temporarily unavailable.
I have thoroughly enjoyed several new cookbooks including “Bread Illustrated” by America’s Test Kitchen. I want to start at the beginning and make each and every recipe in the book. “Bread on the Table” by David Norman, owner of the Easy Tiger Bake Shop and Beer Garden, has provided recipes for making and enjoying Europe’s most beloved breads and includes menu ideas for incorporating homemade bread into everyday meals.
And Ree Drummond, aka “The Pioneer Woman Cooks,” has a new cookbook called “The New Frontier” which features 112 fantastic favorites for everyday eating as the kids grow up and leave and the business expands her cooking has evolved to include new dishes with new flavors, colors and texture. I love the look of chicken and veggie fall skillet with cauliflower, red onions, butternut squash and brussel sprouts, so colorful.
I love the idea of the book “Cook Once, Eat All Week” by Cassy Joy Garcia and her ‘26 weeks of gluten-free, affordable meal prep to preserve your time and sanity,’ but I haven’t gotten organized enough to implement yet.
The library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28, in observance of Thanksgiving. The library will be open regular hours on Friday, Nov. 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 30, from 10 to 3.