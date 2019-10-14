The gardening season is coming quickly to a close and you’re probably wondering why now is the time to think about garden design. This is the perfect time to tweak your garden by sorting out what worked and what didn’t, taking a look at beds that may need renovating in the spring and planning what changes you might make or laying the groundwork for a new bed or two.
For new beds, stake out the area and put down several layers of newspaper. Cover with about six inches of shredded leaves or compost. This should kill any unwanted vegetation come spring and everything can be tilled or spaded into the soil. Make a sketch of the bed and during the winter months plan what to plant keeping in mind the amount of sun and shade the bed will have.
There are several principles to keep in mind when designing a garden. First consider the function of the garden. Maybe it’s to be an outdoor living space, or a welcome to your front door. Whatever its function is will help determine what plants to use. Maintenance is a consideration. Do you have the time to spend tending to fussy plants that require a lot of upkeep? Cost is always a factor as well as growing an environmentally friendly garden. Of course, visual appeal is a primary concern.
Now to put all those principals into practice. Mix and match colors as well as textures of the plants. Make sure the garden flows. If there is no unity of repetition your eye will stop and start as you look at the garden. Create unity by repeating plants. Think of the garden as a mosaic or tapestry, the colors repeat, but the texture or print changes maintaining unity.
Develop a focal point. As you look at the views on your property you will discover eye-catching spots that you may wish to feature. Place an interesting plant or shrub there or perhaps a garden sculpture. These features can lead a visitor into the garden or guide them through the landscape.
Trees are the bones of the landscape and influence the plants that are used by casting shade as well as taking up a good share of the water. Keep in mind the mature size of the plants you choose. The garden may look a bit sparse the first year or two but will fill in. Another consideration is to use ground covers to naturally fill in gaps in the garden. Try to avoid the stark looking garden with spaces filled in with wood chip mulch. In nature there isn’t mulch per se, but plants that fill in the landscape.
Lamium, ajugas and other ground covers create a natural looking landscape and are quite easy to control if they grow where they’re not wanted. Create seasonal interest by having something blooming throughout the growing season.
As a rule of thumb you should try to keep your design as simple and straightforward as possible. Too many different plants, too many focal points and too much ornamentation create an impression of disorder and confusion. Even if your garden is designed to provide many different functions try to keep it simple.
These are just a few thoughts as we go into the garden’s dormant season. This is the time to mull over ideas and make plans for next year’s garden.
Click on "Yard and Garden at the University of Minnesota Extension website for gardening information. Local Master Gardeners will respond to your questions via Voice Mail. Call 218-444-7916, leaving your name, number and question. Our Facebook page may also be of help to you: <https://www.facebook.com/Beltramicountymastergardeners/>.