September is just around the corner and that means it is time to begin establishing school year routines. Everyone should spend 15 to 30 minutes each and every day reading something. Read cookbooks, comic books, fiction, non-fiction, magazines, thrillers, horror or romance. Read physical materials or digitally. Just read!
The Midwest Independent Booksellers Association reports the following books were the top selling fiction titles among 50 regional bookstores.
“Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, “The Lager Queen of Minnesota” by J. Ryan Stradal, “The Nickel Boys” by Colin Whitehead and “Chances Are…” by Richard Russo. The New York Times list also has “The Inn” by James Patterson, “The Turn of the Key” by Ruth Ware, “One Good Deed” by David Baldacci and “Outfox” by Sandra Bown. The library owns a copy of the all the titles, but they are all currently checked out.
But we have lots of other books on the shelves. Swing in and let us help your find something romantic or riveting to read until you get your turn at a bestseller. Or borrow digitally from either Libby or Overdrive apps on your phone or tablet and check out the digital magazines available through RB Digital. We still have print magazines in the library that can be borrowed as well. The library subscribes to more than 60 magazines including Architectural Digest, In-Fisherman, Minnesota History and Minnesota Monthly.
Visit the library in September and create with K’Nex. We have a table, a large tote filled with K’Nex and a variety of instruction books, challenges and more. All ages are welcome to build, create and explore.
Parents of children ages birth until the start of kindergarten are encouraged to enroll them in Reading Ready, our free program that awards free books each time they are read aloud for 100 days. Register online at internationalfallslibrary.readsquared.com or stop by the library for a reading log.
Preschoolers and their families can also pick up a monthly early learning calendar or find it on our website. Complete 20 days of activities, bring it in to the library and get a free book. Children ages birth to 5 can also register to receive a free book in the mail each month through Imagination Library. Stop by the library for the form to mail.
The Anna C. Myer recording studio is now available for use. Sound panels have been hung and equipment set up. Reservations may be made by visiting our website internationalfallslibrary.us, scroll over ‘information’ at the top of the screen then click on the ‘recording studio reservation form’ to be taken to a google form to reserve a time to use the room. You may also stop by and use the room if no one has requested it. Thank you to the two volunteers who shall be nameless for spending several hours handing sound panels for the library.
Next week’s column will be all about our fall programming, including some wonderful opportunities to be creative, meet an author, cook and play.