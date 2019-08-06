August already! I am enjoying the lazy days of summer, anticipating fall and back to school season. That means I am also thinking about my next adventures. What do I want to do, where do I want to go? That meant I recently took a look at our newest travel titles and found myself excited about the possibilities.
Our newest titles cover three continents and provide lots titles from Fodor including “Essential China,” to “Essential Thailand” and “Essential India.” Rough Guides updated guide “South America on a Budget” provides lots of great information about what not to miss as well as practical information to aid in planning and preparation.
And finally, Lonely Planet Guides for Hong Kong, The Netherlands, France, and England. I don’t know where my next adventure will be, but I am excited to explore the possibilities. Come check out our selection of travel guides to whet your appetite and begin planning your next adventure.
I have also begun to very slowly harvest a few items from my garden with hopes of lots more, so that means I am also looking at preservation of garden produce to enjoy this winter. But I often don’t have enough produce to preserve large batches so I often use “Well Preserved: small bath preserving for the new cook” by Mary Anne Dragan and “Foolproof Preserving: a guide to small batch jams, jellies, pickles, condiments and more” published by America’s Test Kitchen which always produces excellent books (and the recipes are great).
I also really like using my dehydrator and every summer look for new options and the book “The Essential Dehydrator” by Susan Palmquist and Jill Houk. They have provided more than 100 recipes including a dried mushroom risotto or grilled tuna with papaya chutney.
As I begin to harvest fresh, homegrown produce I find my thoughts pondering ways to get homegrown produce all year, even up here. Is it possible? That is partly why we purchased the book “The Year-Round Hoophouse” by Pam Dawling. The book’s subtitle is ‘polytunnels for all seasons and climates,’ which makes me hopeful that at some point I can figure out a way to grow my own lettuce, spinach and maybe even tomatoes all year long.
The top 5 New York Times Fiction Bestsellers are all owned by the library. They all have wait lists for reading but you are welcome to add your name to the lists and you will be notified when they become available.
The five titles are “The New Girl” by Daniel Silva, “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, “Under Currents” by Nora Roberts and “Summer of ’69” by Elin Hilderbrand.
We also have three of the top New York Times nonfiction bestsellers including “Educated” by Tara Westover, “The Pioneers” by David McCullough and “Becoming” by Michelle Obama. All three are currently out and have people waiting, but get your name added to the list and you will be notified when it is your turn.