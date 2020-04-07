Yes this is a hard time physically, mentally, emotionally and for a lot of us financially. But we are given two options:
- We can sulk and be angry that we’re all in the situation or
- We can use this time
We can use it to relax and rejuvenate. We can use this time to reconnect with ourselves and our families, and we can embrace and use this time for whatever else our mind and bodies need it for.
If you’re a follower of Glennon Doyle, the other day she posted a video about the pressures everyone is putting on us to use this time to be stronger, faster and better but instead she recommended we “ just be” during this time. And that’s how I feel. I think that we should all use this time to heal and to rejuvenate, and that looks different for each one of us. We have all been through and experienced different traumas in our lives, we all have different stresses and we are all designed differently. No one can tell you or I what we need or what’s the correct mind and body behaviors for us (now or ever).
Maybe after you’ve sulked and cried and been scared, then you’re ready to start working out again and maybe you’re not -either way it’s OK. And if processes repeat over and over again that’s OK, too. Now is not the time to let the pressures from other people dictate your everyday living. Now is the time to figure out what everyday living means to you.
We’ve been given, in a way, this unique opportunity to be able to take the time to figure out what we believe in when it comes to eating, moving and thinking. We now have some time to read, to research and to listen to our body. I mean really listen to and connect with your body. When you eat something, how does your body react to it? Do you feel bloated, heavy and tired or do you feel energized and satisfied? These are all cues as to what you should and shouldn’t be eating.
We now have the time to just be, even if just for a few moments a day, with our own minds. We have the time to find a quiet spot to curl up in and to be with our own thoughts and our own feelings. We have time to feel, to comprehend and to understand our thoughts, our emotions and our feelings.
We have been blessed with the time to try different types of exercises (if you want to). While we are in the comfort and hopefully judgement free zone that is our homes. Perhaps it’s time to try things you have always wanted to do. Have you always wanted to try yoga? H.I.I.T. workouts? Jogging? Well maybe now is that time for you.
You can turn on a video and try a workout. If you don’t like it, you simply turn it off and go to the next one. There are endless free videos online, so start to use them. While we can’t gather together, the beauty of this time is that we have technology. You get to experiment with styles of exercise and see what is attractive and suites you.
When we’re constantly running around (which I’m so guilty of), we don’t have time to truly listen to and connect with our body. Now, most of us do. So let’s use it. Let’s discover how we want to live each day, what we believe in, what our body’s love and what and who we love. Let’s use this time for our own minds and our own bodies and not let the world or other people dictate how we are living, thinking and loving right now.
And if you aren’t ready to make any changes right now know that, that too is OK. It’s okay to feel sad, mad and angry right now. Remember the old saying, just when the caterpillar thought the world was over, it became a butterfly.
For those that are on the front lines-that are continuing to work every day - we thank you.