A legal question and answer line for seniors.
DEAR SENIOR LEGAL LINE:
I’ve got a lot of questions about the stimulus payment that I’m supposed to get. Where exactly is it supposed to go, and when should I get it? I’ve seen a few things online that said I had to file my taxes in the last two years in order to get my payment. I don’t file my taxes, so what happens to me? I could really use the money and I’m not sure what to do.
William
DEAR WILLIAM:
Your concerns are common and completely understandable. The answers depend on your income, if you’ve given the IRS permission to directly deposit money into your bank account, and if the IRS has your correct address.
As you’ve no doubt heard, each eligible individual is supposed to receive $1,200 from the federal government. For married couples, this amounts to $2,400 altogether. For those who have dependent children under 17 years of age, they get an additional $500 per child.
These are useful numbers, but they don’t help answer too many questions. For starters, who is eligible to receive the money? The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) only pays people who are not: 1) a nonresident alien individual; 2) a dependent; or 3) an estate or trust. If you fall into in any of those categories, you cannot receive the $1,200.
Next, if you are eligible, how much money will you receive? This depends on how much income you already receive. The CARES Act explains that the IRS looks at your Adjusted Gross Income. The $1,200 is “…reduced … by 5 percent of so much of the taxpayer’s adjusted gross income as exceeds: 1) $150,000 in the case of a joint return, 2) $112,500 in the case of a head of household, and 3) $75,000 in the case of a taxpayer not described in 1 or 2.” Essentially, the amount of money you get in the stimulus payment is reduced by 5% of the amount of income you make above these figures.
That’s confusing, so let’s look at an example. If I make $100,000 a year, I’m single, and I do not have any children, I fall into category 3. So, I make $25,000 more annually than $75,000. 5% of $25,000 is $1,250. Then, $1,200 (the stimulus amount) — $1,250 (5% of my excess amount) = -$50. The CARES Act also states that the amount of money that the stimulus is reduced to cannot go below $0. So, I won’t owe the government an extra $50, but I won’t be receiving any stimulus from the IRS.
In another example, same fact pattern (I’m single, no children) but my income is $50,000 per year, then I don’t fall into any categories that will reduce the stimulus amount and I will get the full $1,200. Changing the example, if I have two dependent children, I will get an additional $1000 ($500 per child).
The next question is: how will I get the money? This depends on if you’ve filed your taxes in the last two years and gave the IRS permission to deposit funds into your bank account through direct deposit. If you happen to have done both of those – you should receive your stimulus money through direct deposit into that bank account! If you get Social Security benefits directly deposited into a bank, you can also receive your stimulus payment through Social Security direct deposit. However, if you did not file your taxes in the last two years or give the IRS permission to direct deposit tax refunds, or you don’t get direct deposit Social Security, don’t worry – there are other methods to get the stimulus, although it takes more time.
First and foremost, you can give the IRS access to your bank account to deposit the funds. You can go to https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment to give the IRS your bank account information so you can receive your stimulus faster. You’ll have to provide your Social Security number, date of birth, and mailing address to track your payment. Unfortunately, as of right now the website only updates overnight. So, if your payment is being processed you may have to check back the next day.
If you did not file tax returns for 2018 or 2019 for whatever reason, you can go to https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here. There you will be directed to follow prompts and you can register yourself to receive the stimulus so long as you meet the requirements.
If the IRS doesn’t have a direct deposit option for you, they will send you a check in the mail. However, they can only send checks to addresses that they have on file. If your address has changed from your 2018 or 2019 tax return, you need to update that information at the IRS’s website as well. That can be done through https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment. Please note, that the delivery of the stimulus payment by check will take quite some time. It is by no means a quick process, and the electronic version of delivery is preferable. The CARES Act simply states that the check must come to eligible individuals by December 31st, 2020.
What do you do if you live in Minnesota, but you don’t have access to the internet? Well, our colleagues at Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid’s Low-Income Taxpayer Clinic can help you out! They can help folks fill out the IRS forms online to get the stimulus. You can give them a call at (612) 334-5970. They serve the entire state of Minnesota.
William, I hope that we have been able to help you feel better about the stimulus payment. I know that there can be a lot of confusion with the stimulus. Because you haven’t filed taxes, you should go online to the non-filers IRS website, sign up for the stimulus to be directly deposited into a bank account (if possible), and update your address in case a paper check has to be mailed to you.
This column is written by the Senior Citizens’ Law Project. It is not meant to give complete answers to individual questions. If you are 60 years of age or older and live within the Minnesota Arrowhead Region, you may contact us with questions for legal help by writing to: Senior Citizens’ Law Project, Legal Aid Service of Northeastern Minnesota, 302 Ordean Bldg., Duluth, MN 55802. Please include a phone number and return address. To view previous articles, go to: www.lasnem.org. Reprints by permission only.