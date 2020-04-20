The library continues to provide as many options for accessing materials as we can during this time when our doors are locked to the public. Call 218-283-8051, email ifallslibrary@gmail.com or visit our website internationalfallslibrary.us to arrange for us to pull materials off of our shelves and into your hands.
Of course, don’t forget to check out the digital options that can be found on our website or by downloading the Libby, Hoopla and RBDigital apps. Library cards can be requested through the Arrowhead Library System at https://bit.ly/2Uefgv9 or by calling them at 1-800-257-1442.
While we continue staying home give us a call and let us loan you a book or two to while away the hours between cooking, sewing, cleaning and eating. Then be sure and get outside a bit every day and enjoy the fresh air available to us up here in the northland.
Here are a handful of new fiction titles that might lure you in.
"Takes One to Know One," is about an FBI agent turned housewife by Susan Isaacs. All I want to say is who leaves the FBI to become a housewife? But Corie has and has a weekly meeting with a group of suburban freelancers and in convinced one of them is hiding something and is exhilarated by her increasingly alarming discoveries.
Clive Cussler like many a successful authors, works with up and coming authors to help them develop their careers. His latest novel of the "Oregon Files, Final Option," is written with Boyd Morrison and creates a terrifying and unexpected ending that has come to be expected. The crew of the Oregon is sent to rescue three American CIA spies in Brazil after their identities are compromised.
Read "The Deserter," for a thriller filled with danger, assassins and a dangerous and exotic locale. Join Scott Brodie and his new partner Maggie Taylor as they try to retrieve and bring back alive a deserter of the Army's elite Delta Force after he has been spotted in Caracas, Venezuela. This action-packed thriller is the first in an expected series by Nelson DeMille and his son Alex DeMille.
Lisa Unger is a well known criminal fiction author and her newest, "The Stranger Inside," doesn't disappoint. Rain was just 12 years old when she luckily escaped the clutches of a kidnapper but her two best friends were not so lucky, Tess died and Hank was held in captivity before managing to escape. As an adult, Rain thought she'd put that all behind her, but after the murderer is released from prison and then found murdered himself, Rain can't seem to escape the past.
"Tuesday Mooney Talks to Ghosts," by Kate Racculia reminds me of the plot of "The Westing Game," by Ellen Raskin. In this case, a dying billionaire sends a group on a citywide treasure hunt.
Need some new recipes, ask to borrow "Skillet Love: from steak to cake," by Anne Byrn for some awesome meals all in one cast-iron pan.