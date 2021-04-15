Each edition, this Opinion Page carries information about our letter to the editor policy, in a brief form.
From time to time we should provide our readers with a more detailed review of our policies.
The following are longstanding policies of The Journal:
Letters
Letters to the editor should be limited to 500 words or less. Longer letters may be edited by Journal staff, or we will ask the author to revise the letter and resubmit it.
The author must sign their full name and address, as well as provide a daytime phone number for verification. Only the name and town will be printed. We do not accept anonymous letters, nor can we withhold a writer’s identification by request.
The Journal may reject or refuse to publish letters.
The Journal does not publish letters complimenting or criticizing businesses, nor urging that people support or avoid a particular business. We prefer that people compliment or criticize a business by contacting the owner, and supporting the businesses they choose.
Letters that contain accusations, first-hand reporting of events or consumer complaints are not acceptable. Such letters contain only one side, and therefore one version, of events.
Letters that criticize or thank people, organizations, and businesses will not be published. We encourage people to do those things in person.
Only original letters will be considered for publication. We do not accept form letters, chain letters, or campaign letters that have been posted on websites, or letters that have been prepared by anyone other than the individual who has signed their name.
Letters are published both online and in print and are published as they are received and when space is available.
Authors are limited to one letter every 30 days, although exceptions may be made by Journal staff.
Submitted letters are the property of The Journal and may be used by The Journal in other formats.
Letters should be emailed to laurel@ifallsjournal.com. or mailed to The Journal, letter to the editor, 1602 Highway 71, International Falls, MN, 56649.
Paid election letters
A charge of $30 will be required to publish letters to the editor from candidates, about candidates, and those that urge people to vote for a particular candidate..
We believe it provides accountability for candidates and campaigns and limits campaigns from taking advantage of “free” advertising space on the Opinion Page. As always, we will not allow websites or emails of candidates or campaigns to be included in the paid letters.
The letters must be 500 word or less and the fee must be paid prior to the letter being published.
The name and city of the author will be published with the letter. Letters will be labeled PAID ELECTION LETTER.
Letters should be emailed to laurel@ifallsjournal.com. or mailed to The Journal, letter to the editor, 1602 Highway 71, International Falls, MN 56649.
If the letter is paid for on behalf of a candidate, we need that information, including the address, which will be included in an editor’s note.
These letters will not be published the week prior to the election.