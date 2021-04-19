April 14, 2021
This old adventurer recently caught a cable TV re-run of the movie “High Noon” here at the southern Edge of the Wilderness. Since his first riveting viewing of this movie in 1952, at his Minnesota River Valley hometown “showhouse”, it’s been hanging around his shoulders.
A college literature project some 10 years later dug into western movies, uncovering “new” excellence that wrapped this movie. The film is also in his personal DVD file today, some 70 years after that hometown showhouse. Gary Cooper’s Marshall Will Caine, Grace Kelly’s new-day Quaker bride, Dimitri Tiomkin’s stirring music with Tex Ritter’s haunting lyrics—all have served to help keep alive a hometown’s mental mantle of judgements, principles, and more.
The movie’s climax of course comes with numerous clocks ticking, ticking toward the 12 o’clock high noon gunfight when good wins over evil and town judgments. And those movie clocks closely tracked actual time of story events themselves, putting story conflicts into our own real watching time. But it’s the town of Hadleyville’s reaction to Caine’s principles and concerns that demand our thinking and reflection. His town left Marshall Caine down when he stuck to his own positive principles and his concern for their town’s welfare.
Sinclair Lewis’ famous 1920 novel, “Main Street”, tagged a similar town culture with the term “Village Virus”, likely helping him to win the 1930 Nobel Prize for literature. Here, one now remembers that hometown high school student who was cocky and precocious as a freshman and sophomore, who woke up as a junior, and who then began collecting symbols of recognition and appreciation. As a high school senior, approaching graduation with on-coming college, adult challenges, a classmate girlfriend and a soon-to-be near-death accident, community judgement and critique brought unfounded pressures that pushed him to a valedictorian message of honesty, courage, and self-respect—personal and community. Marshal Caine and his message were there in spirit and stimulation.
We must all look back at times. Hopefully, we see things that help us look forward—what to discard in order to support moving forward positively. We and our communities must stand up and support positive principles out there for us to grasp, cherish, and pass on. It shouldn’t take Academy Award winning performances with haunting music and haunting words, nor should it take a Nobel Prize author, to remind us of the right thing to do…at any time in our lives.
Retired from a career in forest products industry environmental affairs in North America, Dick Nachbar his wife Regi downsized and simplified as they relocated from Snake River, Idaho, to Grand Rapids, Minn., in 2018. They're now camped north of Highway 2 and near their lake cabin of more than 40 years.