Our calendars announce mid-March, teasing thermometers and winter toys. Here in the northland, +20 to +40 temps seem to delight our sapping friends. Neither this old adventurer nor his long-term bride and best friend have ever tapped a tree for syrup sap but they’ve been near those who have. And they’ve enjoyed precious products from others’ pursuits.
Growing up in the Minnesota River Valley hometowns did not include making maple syrup but there were quiet rumors of those who did just that, mostly on the sly like morel mushroom hunting. Grade school references to historical colonial maple tapping only heightened mystery and helped support New England marketing of “genuine” maple syrup for sweetness on our pancakes and waffles.
Beginning a career in the forest products industry, first move was to Virginia’s Alleghany Highlands. Not far north of that first papermill town was reportedly the southern-most commercial maple syrup operation in the USA. Highland County’s main town of Monterey, on the eastern flank of Big Alleghany Mountain, made this claim while hosting its annual “Maple Syrup Festival” drawing visitors from hundreds of miles. Now some 50 years later folks probably still celebrate, socialize, and enjoy Monterey’s maple syrup festival because things don’t change very quickly in the Alleghany Highlands.
Next career move took these adventurers north of Highway 2 to Minnesota’s Littlefork where local sapping friends kept busy every spring as their mystery details began to leak out along with their delightful samples of sweetness. 1977’s move to Portland, Oregon, moved them away from local sappers with a job including papermills not only in Minnesota, but also New York, Maine, and Vermont the original home ground for colonial Sapping Sweetness. Sappers there gathered at old mountain farms that had evolved into nostalgic deer camps and sapping camps. More details leaked out over time as information on boiling pan design, reliance on taste-vs-hydrometer for product finish or polish, and local happy hours were cherished and shared with pride. Shared product sweetened many relationships over the years since.
Today after simplifying, downsizing, and relocating from Snake River, Idaho, to Grand Rapids, Minn., these adventurers moved back into Northland’s heart of Sapping Sweetness. Geography and real estate may have changed over the years but much else stayed the same and old timers often cherish sweet things that don’t change too quickly.
This continent’s Indigenous people had it figured out and they shared their Sapping Sweetness secrets passed down to us from colonial days. Sugarbush brought charity, socializing, camaraderie, celebration, patience, goodness and sweetness that still pass on to us with syrup sapping today regardless of geography or real estate. All of us owe a lot of good will to that long line of sappers; this world of ours will always be able to use a little more sweetness.