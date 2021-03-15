March 13, 2021
Following this journal’s most recent entry enjoying our early Spring “March Lamb” arrival with cautions of subsequent weather lions, we’ve now just plowed about 8 inches of new wet snow at Idaho Avenue on Big Bass Lake north of Highway 2.
That outing reminded this old adventurer and his long-term bride of their younger years of residence in Littlefork and of Mr. Ted Hall, former owner/publisher/ editor of the “Rainy Lake Chronicle.” He would annually perpetuate the legend that three more snowstorms were unavoidable following the season’s first sighting of a fresh seagull at the beginning of Rainy River.
We haven’t witnessed it yet this year but we suspect there was open water at the outlet of Rainy Lake just before this past week’s snowstorm; hopefully, a seagull was spotted earlier, and if so, Mr. Hall would anticipate maybe only two more Spring Snows. Here in our fine city of Grand Rapids, we too have open water at the once-grand rapids of our own dandy river Mississippi. Hopefully someone had already spotted our own first seagull earlier, maybe predicting our own first Spring Snow already received this past week.
And since Rainy River is further north of Highway 2, perhaps here on the southern Edge of the Wilderness we’ll be treated to only two of those more northerly guaranteed three Spring Snows; maybe only one more for us here? In any event, we know Spring’s northbound waterfowl, including snow geese, will soon appear on their annual roundtrip journey. We know, too, that Rainy River walleyes will soon be thick at the Long Sault Rapids and Manitou Rapids where that dandy river now runs cleaner and better than when Mr. Hall scolded Borderland mill owners nearly 50 years ago.
Seagulls and legends aside, we look forward to the next regular chapter of that usual annual dance of our Planet Earth and its Boss Star. The Spring season signals hope for what is expected of it along with its successor-chapters in that usual annual dance. We have faith in that course but wonder about human foolishness factors capable of disruption. One more Spring Snow would be lion enough for this portion of our annual dance.
Richard "Dick" Harold Nachbar was born and raised in the small Minnesota River Valley farming town of Jordan in 1944. He's a fifth-generation member of pioneer homesteading German immigrants to that community. University of Minnesota degrees in civil engineering preceded a career in forest products industry environmental affairs in North America. Career demands only sharpened his need for independent outdoor adventures. Dick and his long-term bride, sweetheart, and best friend Regi downsized and simplified as they relocated from Snake River, Idaho, to Grand Rapids, Minn., in 2018. They're now camped north of Highway 2 and near their lake cabin of more than 40 years. Their son, Nick, and daughter, Gina, have established careers in manufacturing management and advanced education, respectively. Dick previously published a compilation of his hometown family history, "Minnesota's Sand Creek Neighbors--A Jordan Nachbar History." Currently, he is working on a project titled "North of Two--A Northland Journal."