Mid-April is now behind us and today in nearly every state of the Union that means Spring turkey season is here and now. Our COVID-19 virus precautions have been disruptive in recent past; however, vaccinations have now allowed renewed attention toward this year’s turkey season, reinforced by over 50 years of “Turkey Times.”
This old adventurer and his then-new young bride relocated from their Minnesota River Valley hometowns to Virginia’s Alleghany Highlands following college in 1967. There were no Minnesota wild turkeys in those days, but those Highlands were still part of the wild turkey stronghold in the United States. This presented a new and exciting challenge for that young Yankee adventurer. With some hard mountain learning, he gained a little proficiency toward success and the memories became fixed. There it was said that when a pine needle fell in the forest, the turkey saw it.
A newly fallen tree seemed to disrupt their mountain travel pattern for weeks. That Highlands turkey stronghold provided early wildlife research lessons for turkey capture and transplant programs so successful that today these amazing birds are found in nearly every state. Widespread reports and more recent experience here with some of these newer populations beyond those Highlands suggest a less-wary bird in these expanded flocks. Maybe it’s just a numbers thing, or maybe it’s because they’re new birds in new territory without having yet been hunted there for centuries. Those native Virginia birds were seldom seen in open fields, except when hens with poults were seeking summer grasshoppers. Deep forest white oak acorns were their preferred food source, far away from dangerous man, his farm fields, and settlements.
Less wary or not, their spring mating rituals remain dramatic, exciting, and memorable. This week provides opportunity to seek another “Turkey Time” in Minnesota’s St. Croix River Valley with an old friend and serious college roommate. Our old age and civilized real estate boundaries there limit the “run and gun” (similar to bugling bull elk) strategy to one of blind sitting with decoys and hopes. Besides old friends in that blind there’ll be really old camouflage clothes, old shotguns, old turkey calls (including home-made seductive hen call by pulp mill cook, Oakie, from back in those 1960’s Highlands), and old memories - all waiting to hear booming gobbler once again, and see once again his fanned tail behind a changing red-white-blue head above a long thick whisker-beard strutting slowly closer once again with subtle vocal hen notes in the air.
Today, Minnesota River Valley has its own transplanted turkey flocks, and here north of Highway 2 there are a few birds at this far edge of their habitat (Virginia stock?). Since hearing that first booming gobbler (and catching his first dry fly trout) at Big Back Creek in Virginia’s Alleghany Highlands, this Turkey Times show has also been enjoyed in West Virginia, Alabama, Idaho, and Minnesota for more than 50 years, reminding this old adventurer of Bob Dylan’s monumental work: “Forever Young.”