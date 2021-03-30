Our clocks report daylight and darkness hours just about equal here on the Edge of the Wilderness, north of Highway 2. “Just about equal” because Earth’s atmospheric refraction bends approaching sunrise light on its path to us from the Boss Star, teasing us with anticipation of coming “official sunrise” and its little bit of perceived extra daylight.
Our day of equal day and night is known as the vernal equinox and our calendars mark it as the March equinox; Spring’s first day in our northland’s hemisphere on Planet Earth.
This year’s special day was reported to have occurred on March 20 at 4:37 a.m. CDT, and first robin was spotted here two days later. But every year can be a little different. March 19 to 21 will mark our future calendar dates for this day due to wobbles in that usual annual dance of Planet Earth and its Boss Star. Our Planet Earth is tipped 23 ½ degrees from vertical on its North-South Pole axis. On this day that axis doesn’t lean toward or away from the Boss Star, it’s exactly just right in between.
Sunrise and sunsets are the quickest of the year on this day of equal sunlight and darkness as Boss Star appears to rise and fall vertically with no side slipping. That refraction complication? If one used a stopwatch to determine the exact “day” of real actual equal daylight and darkness hours, it would be a couple of days earlier called the “equilux,” according to all-knowing Google.
This old adventurer remains a bit confused as to a couple of days earlier or later due to that sunlight bending toward our planet? Big Bass Lake’s old snowshoe maker just north of Idaho Avenue’s cabin probably had this all figured out and already documented with those shadow markings on his workshop floor. He was an astute observer and thinker, not often confused.
Our northland days are now expected to bring - useful for a while - increasing amounts of day light with decreasing amounts of darkness, thus bringing us out of darkness so to speak. We can guess that journey out of darkness is what Spring and Hope really mean; March Lions, Spring Snows, and seagull prophesies of northland snowstorms aside for the time being.
The coming June Solstice begins annual reversal of our increasing light/decreasing dark and comes all too soon if our Earth and its Boss Star continue their wonderful dance in its usual heavenly pattern for our enjoyment and appreciation. Life is an appreciation.