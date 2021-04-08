Fools Day, April 1, is quickly leaning into our northland calendars. March weather here this year north of Highway 2, southern Edge of the Wilderness, has been of the “lamb” variety with no “lions” beyond a couple of lightly teasing snowfalls. That moisture is welcome as early spring pre-greenup time is our usual high-risk fire season. It’s also that time when our Water Watchers take serious stock of anticipated runoff and river flow conditions.
That Idaho Avenue cabin on Big Bass Lake must trust God’s management of lake levels these days; however, folks on Pokegama, Rainy, and other lakes are required to place their trust in the dam keepers who watch and work their waters. Models, predictions, and weather are beyond their control, but we charge our dam keepers with adjusting water gates based on those same things beyond their control—before watching adverse downstream effects from everything else upstream.
Here in our northland water level concerns generally focus on flood control, public access, and personal boat dock conditions. This looks like a year of maybe holding back water to maintain lake levels, not avoiding high water conditions. Western U.S. states such as Idaho, where this old adventurer and his long-term bride spent half of their lifetimes together, have much more at stake with Water Watchers. Arid western states must rely on winter mountain snow packs and reservoir systems for their annual drinking water, agriculture/irrigation, anadromous salmon/steelhead/sturgeon fish runs, electricity production, water craft recreation, tourism, and more.
Who gets what water and how it gets there are big deals in states like Idaho. One can’t fully appreciate the significance of western water management until genuine first-hand learning that “whiskey’s for drinkin’ and water’s for fightin’.” Historian Marc Reisner’s 1986 “Cadillac Desert” and Wallace Stegner’s 1972 Pulitzer winning novel “Angle of Repose” are good references. So, it’s that time of year when our Water Watchers are on high alert, looking out for everyone’s good fortune regardless of geography across the land. Water is life on our Planet Earth.
We’re so fortunate up here in the northland near three continental divides with plenty of water to go around, minimal flooding concern, and possible boat dock inconveniences. There’s so much we don’t have to worry about or fight over, but we should think about and appreciate our own dandy river Water Watchers as their critical season has drawn nigh.
Nachbar was born and raised in the small Minnesota River Valley farming town of Jordan in 1944. University of Minnesota degrees in civil engineering preceded a career in forest products industry environmental affairs in North America. Dick and his long-term bride, sweetheart, and best friend Regi downsized and simplified as they relocated from Snake River, Idaho, to Grand Rapids, Minn., in 2018. They’re now camped north of Highway 2 and near their lake cabin of more than 40 years